(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Wednesday halted the four-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 400 points or 7.8 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 5,070-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with Middle East tensions likely offset by sinking crude oil prices and bargain hunting among the technology stocks. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Wednesday thanks to bargain hunting among the technology, finance, transportation and energy sectors.

For the day, the index spiked 98.96 points or 1.99 percent to finish at 5,067.44 after falling as low as 4,943.17. Volume was 192.71 million shares worth 14.82 trillion won. There were 483 gainers and 382 decliners.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed but turned lower before recovering in the afternoon to finish mixed.

The Dow tumbled 561.25 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 50,198.17, while the NASDAQ climbed 101.50 points or 0.42 percent to close at 24,429.88 and the S&P 500 fell 16.90 points or 0.23 percent to end at 7,323.63.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested earnings news from AI giant and market leader Nvidia (NVDA), which reported better than expected fiscal third quarter results and raised its revenue guidance.

Investors may also have been looking forward to Claude developer Anthropic's initial public offering later this week.

Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside, while pharmaceutical, healthcare and banking stocks also saw considerable weakness.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Wednesday following a report that U.S. crude oil inventories increased much more than expected in the last week. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $2.92 or 3.4 percent to $83.09 a barrel.