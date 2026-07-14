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Plus500 Depot
15.07.2026 01:03:03

Tech Shares May Boost South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one day after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 230 points or 3.1 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 6,850-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as bargain hunting among the technology stocks and chip makers was capped by weakness among the automobile producers.

For the day, the index added 49.90 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 6,856.83 after falling as low as 6,448.86.

The lead from Wall Street is fairly upbeat as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday but all managed to be in the green by the day's end.

The Dow rose 10.02 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 52,508.66, while the NASDAQ jumped 233.83 points or 0.90 percent to close at 26,107.01 and the S&P 500 collected 28.54 points or 0.38 percent to end at 7,543.88.

The strength on Wall Street followed the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing consumer prices in the U.S. fell more than expected in June.

The weaker-than-expected inflation data helped ease recent concerns about the outlook for inflation and the possibility of higher interest rates.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and a rebound in oil prices limited the upside.

Crude oil prices moved higher again on Tuesday amid concerns about the escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was up $0.94 or 1.2 percent to $79.08 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide June data for imports, exports, trade balance and unemployment later this morning. In May, imports were up 30.1 percent on year and exports rose an annual 70.9 percent for a trade surplus of $36.15 billion, while the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.

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Trading Signals: Barry Callebaut: Bittersüsse Bilanz

Die Rückkehr zum Volumenwachstum macht Barry Callebaut Hoffnung, doch der Schokoladenriese bleibt unter Druck. Schwache Endmärkte, sinkende Umsätze und neue Risiken durch steigende Kakaopreise belasten die Aktie.

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Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’797.09 19.68 SJUBNU
Short 15’106.75 13.72 SLSB2U
Short 15’650.45 8.97 S5B72U
SMI-Kurs: 14’241.77 14.07.2026 17:31:48
Long 13’625.85 19.68 SMB1YU
Long 13’316.91 13.85 S1B77U
Long 12’734.40 8.86 SGHBWU
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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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