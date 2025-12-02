Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'890 0.3%  SPI 17'706 0.3%  Dow 47'474 0.4%  DAX 23'711 0.5%  Euro 0.9337 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'686 0.3%  Gold 4'206 -0.6%  Bitcoin 73'858 6.3%  Dollar 0.8030 -0.2%  Öl 62.3 -1.6% 
Dottikon-Aktie: Firmenchef setzt auf Stabilität statt "ewiges Wachstum"
MongoDB-Aktie zieht kräftig en: MongoDB erhöht Jahresziele nach solider Quartalsbilanz
CrowdStrike kann Erwartungen schlagen - Aktie mit Gewinnen
Klage um möglichen Astrazeneca-Impfschaden - Gericht verschiebt Entscheidung
Berichte über Milliarden-Übernahme von Celestial AI - Marvell Technology-Aktie legt zu
03.12.2025 00:04:22

Tech Shares May Boost South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had dropped more than 65 points or 1.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 4,000-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology shares expected to lead the markets higher. The European markets were mixed and little changed and the U.S. bourses were modestly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index soared 74.56 points or 1.90 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,994.93 after moving as low as 3,935.14. Volume was 315.13 million shares worth 12.23 trillion won. There were 641 gainers and 223 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial jumped 2.13 percent, while KB Financial soared 4.51 percent, Hana Financial collected 3.07 percent, Samsung Electronics rallied 2.58 percent, Samsung SDI expanded 2.01 percent, LG Electronics strengthened 2.11 percent, SK Hynix spiked 3.72 percent, LG Chem dipped 0.13 percent, Lotte Chemical advanced 2.34 percent, SK Innovation improved 0.79 percent, SK Telecom eased 0.19 percent, KEPCO climbed 1.60 percent, Hyundai Mobis surged 4.45 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 4.52 percent, Kia Motors vaulted 4.19 percent and Naver and POSCO Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, although it was a choppy day.

The Dow climbed 185.13 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 47,474.46, while the NASDAQ jumped 137.75 points or 0.59 percent to close at 23,413.67 and the S&P 500 added 16.74 points or 0.25 percent to end at 6,829.37.

The strength on Wall Street came amid a strong rebound by Bitcoin, as the cryptocurrency soared by more than 6 percent after moving sharply lower on Monday. Bitcoin's rally along with an advance by AI darling Nvidia (NVDA) may have been an indication of renewed risk appetite.

Semiconductor stocks helped lead the markets higher, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumping by 1.8 percent. Considerable strength was also visible among computer stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent gain posted by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

Crude oil prices gave ground on Tuesday as efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict have sent positive signals of a ceasefire sooner than expected. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was down $0.55 or 0.93 percent at $58.77 per barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide Q3 data for gross domestic product later this morning, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.2 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year after adding 0.7 percent on quarter and 0.6 percent on year in the three months prior.

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Broadcom
✅ Quanta Services
✅ ING Group

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

02.12.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
02.12.25 SGS stärkt Wachstum durch Akquisition
02.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, Nestlé
02.12.25 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
02.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Weiter aufwärts
26.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’890.25 02.12.2025 17:30:27
Long 10’692.13 8.57 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bayer-Aktie schnellt hoch: Bayer erhält wichtige Rückendeckung im Glyphosat-Verfahren
Kryptomarkt erholt sich nach Einbruch: Bitcoin erobert 92'000-Dollar-Marke zurück
Aktien von Moderna und BioNTech im Fokus: FDA plant wohl strengere Zulassungsregeln für Impfstoffe
Jahresendrally noch möglich? Darum befindet sich die TKMS-Aktie im Abwärtstrend
Kursrückgang am Kryptomarkt belastet Strategy-Aktie - Kommt es zum Zwangsverkauf von Bitcoin?
Swissquote-Aktie knickt ein: Postfinance verkauft Paket von 3,5 Prozent
Nestlé-Aktie gibt nach: Offenbar Verkauf von Blue Bottle Coffee geprüft
Bitcoin Supply Shock 2025: Ist eine Angebotsverknappung realistisch?
Analysten sehen für Roche-Aktie schwarz

23:26 Kreml: Witkoff bespricht Moskauer Ergebnisse mit Trump
23:19 ROUNDUP: BVB scheitert nach Blutleer-Auftritt im DFB-Pokal
23:04 BVB scheitert nach Blutleer-Auftritt im DFB-Pokal
22:28 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Auf Erholungskurs nach schwachem Monatsauftakt
22:27 ROUNDUP/Hegseth zu umstrittenem Angriff: Keine Überlebenden gesehen
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Auf Erholungskurs nach schwachem Monatsauftakt
22:14 Game 'Tiny Bookshop' setzt sich beim Entwicklerpreis durch
22:13 AstraZeneca-Aktie: Klage um möglichen Impfschaden - OLG verschiebt Entscheidung
21:51 ROUNDUP/Geduldsprobe: Hugo Boss sieht Geschäftsbelebung erst 2027 - Aktie fällt
21:43 Trump will internationalen Flughafen von Washington umbauen