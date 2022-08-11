Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11'155 0.0%  SPI 14'499 0.3%  Dow 33'310 1.6%  DAX 13'695 -0.1%  Euro 0.9718 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'757 0.2%  Gold 1'790 -0.1%  Bitcoin 22'764 0.9%  Dollar 0.9414 -0.1%  Öl 99.4 2.4% 
0 CHF Kommission
12.08.2022 01:00:18

Tech Shares Likely To Weigh On South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one day after halting the five-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 60 points or 2.4 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,520-point plateau although it figures to turn lower again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with profit taking expected after solid gains a day earlier - especially among the technology shares. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses are likely to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Thursday with gains across the board, especially from the technology and financial shares.

For the day, the index jumped 42.90 points or 1.73 percent to finish at the daily high of after 2,523.78 trading as low as 2,506.41. Volume was 495.5 million shares worth 9.39 trillion won. There were 771 gainers and 111 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 1.40 percent, while KB Financial rallied 2.76 percent, Hana Financial jumped 2.16 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.35 percent, Samsung SDI increased 1.14 percent, LG Electronics skyrocketed 8.84 percent, SK Hynix improved 1.63 percent, Naver accelerated 2.10 percent, LG Chem strengthened 1.54 percent, Lotte Chemical soared 3.90 percent, S-Oil rose 0.35 percent, SK Innovation surged 3.93 percent, POSCO spiked 3.42 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.77 percent, KEPCO added 0.46 percent, Hyundai Mobis gathered 0.67 percent, Hyundai Motor perked 0.26 percent and Kia Motors was up 0.12 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened higher on Thursday but were unable to hold the early gains and eventually finished mixed.

The Dow rose 27.16 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 33,336.67, while the NASDAQ sank 74.89 points or 0.58 percent to end at 12,779.91 and the S&P 500 dipped 2.97 points or 0.07 percent to close at 4,207.27.

The extended rally in early trading came after the Labor Department released a report showing an unexpected decrease in producer prices in July.

Following Wednesday's tamer than expected consumer price data, the report initially added to optimism that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its interest rate hikes next month.

However, subsequent comments from Fed officials seemed to downplay the data, with Chicago Fed President Charles Evans saying inflation remains "unacceptably high."

Crude oil prices rose sharply Thursday on rising hopes for energy demand after the International Energy Agency lifted its demand outlook. The dollar's weakness following the soft inflation data also contributed to the rise in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures ended higher by $2.41 or 2.6 percent at $94.34 a barrel.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea said this morning that export prices were down 2.1 percent on month in July, after rising 1.0 percent in June. On a yearly basis, export prices climbed 16.3, slowing from the downwardly revised 23.5 percent gain in the previous month (originally 23.7 percent).

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten | BX Swiss TV

Die Kurse konsolidieren aktuell auf ordentlichem Niveau. Ob diese Ruhe gerechtfertigt ist und woher Potential für Kursschwankungen kommen dürfte, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten

Inside Trading & Investment

11.08.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Holcim Ltd
11.08.22 Bei Teamviewer trüben die Wachstumsaussichten
11.08.22 Vontobel: derimail - Big-Tech vor dem Comeback? BRCs auf US-Technologiefirmen
11.08.22 Marktüberblick: DAX schloss fester
11.08.22 SMI-Anleger werden wieder mutiger
11.08.22 MarketFlow Live - Disney shines📺 Stocks📈 To watch: S&P500, PPI, EURUSD👀 Earnings: Illumina, Rivian 🚚
11.08.22 Robotik und Drohnen – Update nach der Korrektur / Dufry – Turnaround aus der Krise
10.08.22 Coinbase Aktie: Milliardenverlust wegen BTC-Crash – Blackrock im Blick
10.08.22 Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten
05.08.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'607.96 18.47 XSSMDU
Short 11'909.94 12.70 SSSMVU
Short 12'389.77 8.19 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'154.58 11.08.2022 17:31:10
Long 10'709.24 18.62 XSSMKU
Long 10'412.04 12.92 WSSM8U
Long 10'057.86 8.98 DSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurich-Aktie steigt: Leichte Gewinnsteigerung im ersten Halbjahr
UBS und Credit Suisse im Visier der SEC: Top-Banker sollen WhatsApp zur Kommunikation mit Kunden und Kollegen genutzt haben
Credit Suisse-Aktie legt zu: CS-Grossaktionär Harris verdoppelt Beteiligung
Nachwirkende US-Inflationsdaten: Dow Jones letztendlich stabil -- SMI schliesst auf Vortagesniveau -- DAX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich stärker
Dieser neue Meme-Token sorgt im Krypto-Sektor für grosses Aufsehen
NEL-Aktie springt an: NEL ASA bleibt bei steigendem Umsatz in den roten Zahlen
ABB-Aktie höher: ABB kauft von Siemens Geschäft mit NEMA-Niederspannungsmotoren zu
Studienergebnisse zeigen Grund für "Phantom-Anstieg" der Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie - Was Robinhood damit zu tun hat
Roche-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Engagement für personalisierte Medizin - Novartis-Aktie ebenfalls schwach
Siemens-Aktie fester: Siemens schreibt unterm Strich rote Zahlen - Siemens will kurzfristig keine Siemens-Energy-Aktien verkaufen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit