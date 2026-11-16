Tech Shares Likely To Pull Taiwan Stock Market Into The Red

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market rebounded on Friday, one day after ending the three-day winning streak in which it had rallied almost 3,550 points or 8.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 43,675-point plateau although it may head south again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower on concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and mostly flat, with a slight downward bias among the technology stocks.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the technology, industrial, energy, finance and transportation sectors.

For the day, the index jumped 583.22 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 43,675.12 after trading between 43,534.12 and 44,489.48.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed but quickly turned lower before staging a midday recovery to finish on oppositive sides of the line.

The Dow added 50.45 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 52,347.55, while the NASDAQ slumped 229.83 points or 0.91 percent to end at 25,136.27 and the S&P 500 sank 30.73 points or 0.40 percent to close at 7,561.67.

For the week, the S&P surged 2.5 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 2.3 percent and the Dow jumped 2.1 percent.

Weakness among technology stocks once again weighed on Wall Street, as reflected by the notable decline by the tech-heavy NASDAQ. Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) showed another significant move to the downside following the resignation of Jensen Huang.

The weakness on Wall Street also came as treasury yields extended a recent surge following the release of the Labor Department's report on producer price inflation in October - which saw the fastest pace of growth since November 2022.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Friday, with the renewal of U.S.-Iran re-escalation concerns offset by the International Energy Agency's forecast of a global crude surplus. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $0.08 or 0.09 percent at $88.66 per barrel.