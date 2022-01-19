SMI 12’512 -0.1%  SPI 15’859 -0.1%  Dow 35’029 -1.0%  DAX 15’810 0.2%  Euro 1.0391 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’268 0.3%  Gold 1’840 1.5%  Bitcoin 38’443 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9158 0.0%  Öl 87.7 -1.0% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
20.01.2022 00:00:15

Tech Shares Likely To Extend KOSPI's Woes

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in five straight sessions, retreating almost 130 points or 4.4 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,840-point plateau and it's looking at another red light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests further consolidation as rising bond yields continue to hammer technology stocks - although support from crude oil may limit the downside. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the industrials, gains from the financials and mixed performances from the oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index dropped 21.96 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 2,842.28 after trading between 2,832.18 and 2,871.79. Volume was 457 million shares worth 9.6 trillion won. There were 653 decliners and 203 gainers. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.54 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.32 percent, Hana Financial soared 3.30 percent, Samsung Electronics dropped 0.91 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.72 percent, SK Hynix added 0.40 percent, Naver declined 1.63 percent, LG Chem plummeted 5.91 percent, Lotte Chemical rallied 2.40 percent, S-Oil surged 3.82 percent, SK Innovation plunged 3.86 percent, POSCO shed 0.52 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.71 percent, KEPCO rose 0.24 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 0.99 percent and Kia Motors retreated 1.46 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages were unable to hold on to early gains on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finishing in the red for the second straight session.

For the day, the Dow tumbled 339.82 points or 0.96 percent to finish at 35,028.65, while the NASDAQ dropped 166.64 points or 1.15 percent to close at 14,340.25 and the S&P 500 sank 44.35 points or 0.97 percent to end at 4.532.76.

The late slide on Wall Street came amid rising Treasury yields and worries over inflation and looming interest rate hikes after U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh two-year highs amid Fed rate hike expectations.

Most analysts believe a rate hike of at least 25 basis points from the FOMC is imminent, although some are now starting to think it may be a 50 bp boost.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said that U.S. homebuilding increased to a nine-month high in December amid a surge in multi-family housing projects.

Crude oil prices continued their recent upward surge on Wednesday, rising for the fifth straight day to a fresh seven-year high following supply issues in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate for February contract jumped $1.22 or 1.43 percent to $86.65 per barrel.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

eMobilität in Gefahr – Rohstoffmangel! | BX Swiss TV

Wie steht es aktuell um die Rohstoffe an den Börsen? Vor allem bei den Basismetallen sind seit 2021 die Kurse eher seitwärts verlaufen. Warum sich die Metalle so entwickelt haben, erklärt Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff TV im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem zeigt Jochen Staiger, welchen Einfluss die Lagerbestände der Rohstoffe in Zukunft haben könnten.

 

Jochen Staiger: eMobilität in Gefahr – Rohstoffmangel! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

19.01.22 Amazon und Visa nähern sich an – Aktie testet Unterstützung
19.01.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
19.01.22 Marktüberblick: Hugo Boss nach Zahlen gesucht
19.01.22 Stimmung am Markt droht zu kippen
19.01.22 Jochen Staiger: eMobilität in Gefahr – Rohstoffmangel! | BX Swiss TV
18.01.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf QUALCOMM Inc, Intel Corp, Broadcom Inc
18.01.22 Vontobel: derimail - Technologiewerte im Fokus
14.01.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Richemont-Aktie schiesst letztendlich hoch: Richemont verzeichnet starkes Umsatzwachstum im Weihnachtsquartal
Wall Street geht mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst knapp im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Startup sagt Reichweitenangst den Kampf an: Tesla fährt dank neuer Batterie 1'000 Kilometer
Ripple im Rechtsstreit mit US-Börsenaufsicht: Urteil könnte noch im Frühling dieses Jahres gefällt werden
Credit Suisse-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Ex-CS-Präsident Horta-Osório tritt offenbar mit Millionensalär ab
Welche Faktoren machen NFTs so wertvoll?
Burkhalter- und poenina-Aktien gewinnen schlussendlich: Burkhalter und poenina beraten über Fusion
Zur Rose-Aktie: Zur Rose möglicherweise Opfer von Hackerangriff
Laborstudie: Valneva-Impfstoff neutralisiert wohl Omikron-Variante - Valneva-Aktie gewinnt nachbörslich 45%
Krypto-Rally unterbrochen: Experte hält dennoch an optimistischer Prognose von 100'000 US-Dollar fest

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit