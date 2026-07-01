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01.07.2026 02:32:28

Tech Shares Likely To Boost Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has jumped higher in two straight sessions, accelerating more than 1,550 points or 3.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 46,125-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to sliding oil prices and support from the technology shares. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and chemical companies.

For the day, the index rallied 1,126.01 points or 2.50 percent to finish at 46,125.91 after trading between 45,165.80 and 46,637.86.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened mixed but quickly picked up steam to finish solidly in positive territory.

The Dow gained 136.46 points or 0.26 percent to finish at a record 52,319.20, while the NASDAQ jumped 393.57 points or 1.52 percent to end at 26,213.72 and the S&P 500 improved 58.93 points or 0.79 percent to close at 7,499.36.

The strength on Wall Street came as technology stocks continued to regain ground following the sharp pullback seen last week. Semiconductor stocks helped to lead the way higher once again, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index spiking 3.9 percent.

Crude oil prices slumped amid conflicting messages about a new round of talks between the U.S. and Iran. While President Donald Trump claimed a meeting is set to be held in Qatar, a spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry reportedly denied that talks were scheduled.

With increasing tanker traffic across the Strait of Hormuz eased supply concerns, West Texas Intermediate was down $1.29 or 1.82 percent at $69.46 per barrel.

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Trading Signals: Merck zündet den Übernahme-Turbo

Mit dem Milliardenkauf stärkt Merck sein Life-Science-Geschäft und befeuert die Fantasie an der Börse. Zusammen mit starken Quartalszahlen und einer angehobenen Prognose verfügt die Aktie über ein starkes Momentum.

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’761.96 19.48 S4IBZU
Short 15’061.79 13.81 SD2BJU
Short 15’651.84 8.78 S84B7U
SMI-Kurs: 14’193.92 30.06.2026 17:30:29
Long 13’574.48 19.22 S6BJTU
Long 13’264.94 13.68 SWBZHU
Long 12’717.27 8.95 S6DBXU
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