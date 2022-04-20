Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’310 0.2%  SPI 15’796 0.2%  Dow 35’161 0.7%  DAX 14’362 1.5%  Euro 1.0293 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’897 1.7%  Gold 1’958 0.4%  Bitcoin 39’360 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9488 0.0%  Öl 107.2 -0.4% 
1 Aktie gratis
21.04.2022 01:00:54

Tech Shares Expected To Weigh On South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market turned lower again on Wednesday, one session after ending the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 25 points or 0.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just shy of the 2,720-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky and may be dictated by earnings news, although technology stocks figure to be under pressure regardless. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished barely lower on Wednesday as losses from the oil and technology stocks were offset by gains from the financials and automobile producers.

For the day, the index eased 0.20 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 2,718.69 after trading between 2,702.84 and 2,724.46. Volume was 1.7 billion shares worth 12.1 trillion won. There were 513 gainers and 317 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.74 percent, while KB Financial added 0.50 percent, Hana Financial improved 0.32 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.15 percent, Samsung SDI slumped 0.49 percent, LG Electronics sank 0.80 percent, Naver advanced 1.12 percent, Lotte Chemical lost 0.51 percent, S-Oil shed 0.48 percent, SK Innovation dropped 0.91 percent, POSCO perked 0.35 percent, SK Telecom strengthened 1.49 percent, KEPCO tumbled 1.84 percent, Hyundai Motor climbed 1.10 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 2.56 percent and SK Hynix and LG Chem were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow opened higher Monday and stayed that way, the NASDAQ opened lower and remained in negative territory and the S&P opened higher but fell late into the red.

The Dow jumped 249.59 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 35,160.79, while the NASDAQ tumbled 166.59 points or 1.22 percent to close at 13,453.07 and the S&P eased 2.76 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,459.45.

A steep drop by shares of Netflix (NFLX) weighed on the NASDAQ, with the streaming giant plummeting by 35.1 percent to its lowest closing level in four years after the company reported the loss of 200,000 subscribers in Q1. On the other hand, the continued advance by the Dow reflected strong gains by IBM Corp. (IBM) and Procter & Gamble (PG).

Late in the day, the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which said U.S. economic activity has expanded at a moderate pace since mid-February. Consumer spending has accelerated among retail and non-financial service firms, as Covid-19 cases tapered across the country.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales saw further downside in March.

Crude oil prices inched higher Wednesday after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. Concerns about supplies from Russia and disruptions in Libya also pushed oil prices higher. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June rose $0.14 or 0.1 percent at $102.19 a barrel.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea said this morning that producer prices were up 1.3 percent on month in March, accelerating from the 0.5 percent increase in February.

On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 8.8 percent, up from 8.5 percent in the previous month. Domestic supply prices gained 2.3 percent on month and 13.7 percent on year.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Wie funktionieren Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate und in welcher Marktphase sind sie besonders geeignet? Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, erklärt Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ, wie Anleger mit einem erhöhtem Sicherheitsbedürfnis von Kapitalschutz-Zertifikaten profitieren könnten. Durch die hohe Unsicherheit an den Märkten aufgrund des Ukraine Kriegs und den gleichzeitigen Inflationssorgen können Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate ein attraktives Produkt darstellen. Ausserdem erklärt Manuel Dürr, wo die Risiken der Produkte liegen und welche verschiedenen Varianten der Zertifikate auf dem Markt existieren.

Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

20.04.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
20.04.22 Tesla: heute Abend zählt´s
20.04.22 Marktüberblick: Lanxess nachbörslich gesucht
20.04.22 SMI muss Federn lassen
19.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Helvetia Holding AG, ABB Ltd, ams-OSRAM AG
19.04.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Lindt & Sprüngli erhöht Ziele - Corona-Krise ausgestanden?
19.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.80% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
14.04.22 Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’803.59 19.57 SMIUBU
Short 13’076.39 13.70 SSMDQU
Short 13’622.17 8.47 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’310.17 20.04.2022 17:30:34
Long 11’730.97 16.66 PSSMCU
Long 11’489.35 12.58 PSSMDU
Long 10’897.83 7.88 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Straumann Aktie News: Straumann nahe Vortagesniveau
Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: Höhere Rückstellungen dürften bei Credit Suisse zu Verlust im ersten Quartal führen
Netflix-Aktie -36%: Netflix macht weniger Gewinn
Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: Wall Street schlussendlich uneins -- SMI geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Weltwirtschaft könnte in Stagflation abrutschen: Bieten Schweizer Aktien den besten Schutz?
Steht die NVIDIA-Aktie vor einer Neubewertung? Analysten kappen Kursziel für NVIDIA-Aktie
Zur Rose-Aktie in Rot: Zur Rose im ersten Quartal mit weniger Umsatz
Evolva-Aktie mit deutlichen Aufschlägen: Evolva sichert sich Aufträge im Aromen- und Riechstoffgeschäft
Cathie Wood sieht Bankensystem durch Krypto-Welt um Bitcoin & Co. gefährdet: "Selbstbestimmtes digitales Geld"
Idorsia-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Idorsia lanciert mit Pivlaz erstes Medikament in Japan

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit