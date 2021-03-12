SMI 10’884 -0.2%  SPI 13’684 -0.1%  Dow 32’486 0.6%  DAX 14’569 0.2%  Euro 1.1080 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’846 0.7%  Gold 1’723 -0.2%  Bitcoin 53’542 2.8%  Dollar 0.9245 0.0%  Öl 69.6 2.1% 

12.03.2021 01:30:11

Tech Shares Expected To Boost Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 350 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 16,180-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with support expected from the oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the technology stocks and mixed performances from the financials and cement companies.

For the day, the index spiked 267.89 points or 1.68 percent to finish at 16,179.56 after trading between 15,947.21 and 16,216.22.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial gathered 2.69 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.49 percent, CTBC Financial shed 0.47 percent, Fubon Financial accelerated 2.59 percent, E Sun Financial fell 0.38 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rallied 2.01 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 4.51 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.30 percent, Largan Precision advanced 1.31 percent, Catcher Technology jumped 2.07 percent, MediaTek spiked 2.78 percent, Formosa Plastic gained 0.48 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.34 percent, Taiwan Cement lost 0.35 percent and First Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, with the Dow and S&P hitting fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 188.57 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 32,485.59, while the NASDAQ surged 329.84 points or 2.52 percent to end at 13,398.67 and the S&P 500 spiked 40.53 points or 1.04 percent to close at 3,939.34.

Technology stocks helped lead the way higher amid continued bargain hunting, which led to the NASDAQ's biggest single-day gain since last November on Tuesday.

The markets also benefited from optimism about the impact of more fiscal stimulus after the House passed a $1.9 trillion relief package, which President Joe Biden has signed into law.

Buying interest may also have been generated by a report from the Labor Department showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to a four-month low last week.

Crude oil futures moved sharply higher on Thursday, extending the rebound seen in the previous session amid optimism about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate jumped $1.58 or 2.45 percent to $66.02 per barrel.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11.03.21 Vontobel: Videokonferenzenanbieter bereiten sich auf die Zeit nach Corona vor
11.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc
11.03.21 Weekly-Hits: Europäischer Finanzsektor – Verbesserte Aussichten / Megatrends – Ein spezielles Trio
11.03.21 SMI nimmt 11.000er-Marke wieder ins Visier
10.03.21 wikifolio-Trader im Interview: Zwischen Daytrading & Langfrist-Investments | BX Swiss TV
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/EbgzjR1TEwk

wikifolio-Trader im Interview – heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Marco Schai, seit 2009 Profi-Aktientrader unter BlueQuote.ch und seit 2016 wikifolio-Trader. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt der Herisauer sein wikifolio vor, welches aus mehr als 150 Aktien besteht. Welche Anlagestrategie Marco Schai genau verfolgt und warum er so viele Titel ausgewählt hat, erfahren interessierte Anleger oder welche die es noch werden wollen, hier bei BX Swiss TV.

wikifolio-Trader im Interview: Zwischen Daytrading & Langfrist-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet Rückschlag in Corona-Studie mit Actemra/RoActemra - Roche-Aktie schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Meyer Burger schreibt neunten Jahresverlust in Folge - Aktie schlussendlich höher
BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff schützt laut Studie auch vor asymptomatischer Infektion - Aktien ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Verliert die Fed die Kontrolle über den Anleihemarkt? Anleihemarkt vs. Tech-Aktien
Bayer-Chef: Monsanto-Übernahme wird jetzt Erfolge zeigen, wichtige Anhörung auf Mai verschoben - Bayer-Aktie tiefer
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI geht auf rotem Terrain aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach erneutem Rekordhoch höher -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Plus
Novartis-CEO: Spielen die Rolle, die wir aufgrund Fokussierung spielen können - Novartis-Aktie fällt letztendlich zurück
Nach Update-News: Warum genau der Kurs von IOTA so nach oben schoss
Corona-Impfstoff von Johnson & Johnson in der EU zugelassen - J&J-Aktie gewinnt
ams-Aktien schlussendlich von Spekulationen rund um Bestellungskürzungen durch Apple belastet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit