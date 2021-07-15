SMI 11’996 -0.4%  SPI 15’435 -0.4%  Dow 34’925 0.0%  DAX 15’627 -1.0%  Euro 1.0844 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’059 -1.0%  Gold 1’823 -0.2%  Bitcoin 29’210 -2.7%  Dollar 0.9176 0.3%  Öl 74.2 -0.5% 
15.07.2021 16:20:00

Tech Serum Hackathon Generates Innovative Concepts to Improve the Patient Experience

CRANBURY, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truth Serum NTWK™, a marketing communications network comprised of five unique companies that are fueled by limitless access to customers in virtually every therapeutic area, is proud to announce the winners of their first-ever hackathon event, Tech Serum. The weekend-long virtual event took place on Friday, June 11, through Sunday, June 13.

Truth Serum NTWK (PRNewsfoto/Truth Serum NTWK)

Seven teams of healthcare innovators competed and three certificates of excellence were chosen by a panel of judges.

"The first-ever Truth Serum NTWK hackathon showcases the impact of what we can accomplish when everyone works together," said Mike Hennessy Jr., President and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Truth Serum NTWK™. "Today's healthcare challenges are perhaps more complex than ever before, and breakthrough solutions mandate synergy between medical thought leaders, marketing experts, and tech developers."

The Tech Serum hackathon invited medical experts, pharmaceutical company marketing professionals, patients, healthcare innovators, and technologists to build solutions against five focus areas chosen to improve the patient experience. Seven teams of healthcare innovators competed in the hackathon, and three certificates of excellence were chosen by a panel of judges from Truth Serum NTWK™, MJH Life Sciences™, Microsoft, and renowned independent healthcare entrepreneurs and leaders.

The ideation and building process began on Friday, and the event closed with a presentation session on Sunday, where each team presented a 5-minute pitch followed by 2 minutes of Q&A. Three certificates of excellence were awarded as follows:

  • "Most Creative" – Team Whyse Opinion. Their solution explores options to expedite disease diagnosis through a doctor-to-doctor app.
  • "Most Impactful" – Team Whyse Watchers. Their innovative concept augments the performance of AI models with demographic data to enable doctors to triage and aid the most urgent patients.
  • "Most Innovative" – Team Heme is Serum. Their idea delves into AI-driven solutions for the widespread challenge of recruiting/retaining patients in clinical trials.

"The Tech Serum hackathon encouraged incredible cross-disciplinary team science, leading to several ingenious solutions, all tied to some of today's most immediate healthcare challenges. We look forward to following the many Tech Serum-generated concepts as they advance towards development and revolutionize the concept of healthcare accessibility," said Frank Saia, Managing Director of Truth Serum NTWK™.

Tech Serum was sponsored by Microsoft and hosted using Azure solutions.

To view highlights of Tech Serum on-demand, click here, or to explore our inaugural hackathon event on social media, use the hashtag #techserum21.

About Truth Serum NTWK
At Truth Serum NTWK™, we believe in the power of authentic, real-time customer insights to propel brands forward. With connections in virtually every area of healthcare—7.6 million connections and growing—our marketing communications network (HRA®, Proximyl Health®, The Whyse®, Medstro®, and The Outlet™) has the ability to tap into the very customers experiencing your brand. Born from a leader in healthcare communications, Truth Serum NTWK™ is a part of MJH Life Sciences™ – the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America.

Truth Serum NTWK Media Contact
Megan Ferguson, 609-250-4356
mferguson@mjhlifesciences.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-serum-hackathon-generates-innovative-concepts-to-improve-the-patient-experience-301334845.html

SOURCE Truth Serum NTWK

﻿

