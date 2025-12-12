Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’887 -0.1%  SPI 17’729 -0.1%  Dow 48’458 -0.5%  DAX 24’186 -0.5%  Euro 0.9347 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’721 -0.6%  Gold 4’300 0.5%  Bitcoin 71’880 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7958 0.1%  Öl 61.2 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Helvetia Baloise46664220Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526
Top News
Aktien von Tilray, Aurora und Canopy Growth profitieren von politischer Fantasie in den USA
Broadcom steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis kräftig - Aktie dennoch im Minus
Analysten im Fokus: Starke Studiendaten und der CureVac-Deal stützen Bewertung der BioNTech-Aktie
Apple-Aktie im Fokus: iKonzern erleidet juristische Niederlage im Kartellrechtsstreit mit Epic Games
Was sind ETNs? Das steckt hinter den börsengehandelten Schuldverschreibungen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
12.12.2025 22:14:55

Tech Sell-Off Leads To Significant Weakness On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen during Thursday's session, stocks showed a significant move to the downside during trading on Friday. The major averages all moved lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a particularly steep drop.

The major averages ended the day off their worst levels of the session but still in negative territory. The Nasdaq plunged 398.69 points or 1.7 percent to 23,195.17 and the S&P 500 tumbled 73.59 points or 1.1 percent to 6,827.41.

For the week, the major averages turned in a mixed performance. While the Dow jumped by 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 slid by 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq dove by 1.6 percent.

The narrower Dow posted a more modest loss, falling 245.96 points or 0.5 percent to 48,458.05 after hitting a new record intraday high in early trading.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came amid a sell-off by tech stocks, as reflected by the slump by the Nasdaq.

Broadcom (AVGO) helped lead the tech sector lower, with the chipmaker plunging by more than 11 percent on the day.

The steep drop by Broadcom came even though the company reported better than expected fiscal fourth quarter results and providing upbeat guidance for the current quarter.

Tech stocks like Micron Technology (MU), Oracle (ORCL), Advance Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) also moved sharply lower, reflecting a continued rotation out of tech stocks.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to comments by Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee explaining his decision to vote against cutting interest rates at last week's Fed meeting.

In a post on the Chicago Fed website, Goolsbee said he is uneasy about "too heavily front-loading rate cuts and just assuming that inflation will be transitory."

"While I voted to lower rates at the September and October meetings, I believe we should have waited to get more data, especially about inflation, before lowering rates further," Goolsbee said.

Sector News

Computer hardware stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, resulting in a 5.2percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

Semiconductor and networking stocks also saw substantial weakness, contributing to the steep drop by the Nasdaq.

Outside the tech sector, oil service, brokerage and steel stocks also saw notable weakness, while some strength was visible among pharmaceutical stocks.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved notably higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged by 1.8 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the downside over the course of the session. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries saw a notable pullback after moving higher over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped 5.3 basis points to 4.194 percent.

Looking Ahead

Economic data may move back into the spotlight next week, with traders likely to keep a close eye on reports on employment, consumer price inflation and retail sales.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.60% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Redcare Pharmacy
09:33 SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
09:29 Marktüberblick: Daimler Truck gesucht
07:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Im Ausbruchsmodus?
11.12.25 KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
11.12.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Aryzta AG
11.12.25 Wer bringt Europas Autoindustrie wieder ins Rollen?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’444.11 19.55 BWCSGU
Short 13’720.10 13.73 S8QBLU
Short 14’226.69 8.90 BX0SPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’887.48 12.12.2025 17:31:12
Long 12’385.84 19.70 SP2B8U
Long 12’089.04 13.58 SW5B0U
Long 11’587.41 8.93 BO0SVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Idorsia-Aktie schnellt hoch: Schlafmittel mit Prix Galien Bridges Award ausgezeichnet - weitere Studiendaten zu Aprocitentan veröffentlicht
KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Marktturbulenzen: Warum die Oracle-Zahlen auch Aktien von SAP, Softbank und NVIDIA treffen unter Druck setzen
Warum der Bitcoin fällt: Analyst erkennt Einflussfaktoren rund um Donald Trump
So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Bitcoin von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
Palantir-Mitgründer Peter Thiel steigt aus: Die Hintergründe zum Verkauf der NVIDIA-Aktie
Bernstein Research bescheinigt Outperform für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street schliesst uneins - Dow mit Rekord -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen enden am Donnerstag leichter

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 50/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 50/25
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
20:52 Devisen: Euro hält sich nach jüngsten Gewinnen zum US-Dollar stabil
20:26 ROUNDUP 2: EU friert russisches Vermögen dauerhaft ein
20:24 Mont-Blanc-Tunnel nach Bauarbeiten wieder geöffnet
20:24 Russischer Luftangriff beschädigt Schiff bei Odessa
20:11 Aktien New York: Verluste - KI-Bedenken rücken wieder in den Vordergrund
19:53 Trump: Thailand und Kambodscha bereit zu Ende der Kämpfe
19:41 POLITIK/ROUNDUP 2: Söder fährt bisher schlechtestes Ergebnis als CSU-Chef ein
19:39 USA heben Sanktionen gegen brasilianischen Bundesrichter auf
19:22 ROUNDUP: EU friert russisches Vermögen dauerhaft ein
19:16 Klage gegen Bau von Trumps Ballsaal eingereicht