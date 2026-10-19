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20.10.2026 01:01:10

Tech Rebound May Boost South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than 210 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 5,770-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting likely in the oversold bourses, although the upside may be capped by increased oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher again on Monday as it tried to recover from last week's brutal selloff, led this time by bargain hunting among the technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index jumped 99.96 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 5,768.01 after trading as low as 5,488.41.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed on Monday; the NASDAQ and S&P 500 were in the green all day, while the Dow hugged the line and finished slightly under water.

The strength on Wall Street came amid a rebound by technology stocks, which moved back to the upside after seeing substantial weakness in the previous session.

Computer hardware stocks turned in some of the tech sector's best performances, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index surging by 2 percent after plunging to a two-month closing low last Friday.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Home Builders noted a bigger-than-expected deterioration in U.S. homebuilder sentiment in the month of October.

Crude oil prices jumped again on Monday on escalating Middle East conflicts and regional supply fears. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $2.56 or 2.52 percent to $103.97 per barrel.

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Trading Signals: Beiersdorf - Underperformer in Lauerstellung

Der Konsumgüterkonzern hat mit Problemen bei seiner Kernmarke Nivea zu kämpfen. An der Börse keimte zuletzt die Hoffnung auf Besserung, die Beiersdorf-Aktie klopft an einem markanten Widerstand an.

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ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

ETF-Sparpläne gewinnen in der Schweiz stark an Bedeutung. Immer mehr Anlegerinnen und Anleger investieren regelmässig in ETFs und nutzen Sparpläne für den langfristigen Vermögensaufbau.

Im Gespräch mit Timo Hegnauer (neon) und Nima Pouyan (Amundi) geht es darum, warum ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aktuell so stark wachsen, welche ETFs besonders häufig bespart werden und worauf man bei Gebühren, Diversifikation, Produktauswahl und Handelskosten achten sollten.

ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

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15.10.26 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf ABB Ltd, Logitech International SA, Nestle SA
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’909.12 19.99 SJYB2U
Short 15’218.95 13.97 SS9BDU
Short 15’788.74 8.97 SJB30U
SMI-Kurs: 14’368.78 19.10.2026 17:31:13
Long 13’740.91 19.99 S0S2BU
Long 13’428.39 13.97 S1B77U
Long 12’840.43 8.94 S6DBXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

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