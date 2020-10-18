Tech Innovation Global Incorporated® announces collaboration with COVID-19 Screening Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Innovation Global, a USFCR Inc., Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB/EDWOSB) Incorporated in 2019, is collaborating with Electronic Caregiver for COVID-19 screening. As the seasonal flu is upcoming, people at highest risk for severe diseases and death include seniors and those with underlying conditions such as hypertension, cancer, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, cancer, diabetes, and hypertension. Screening symptoms and temperatures as individuals enter facilities and buildings for identification can provide a safer environment and is available through Electronic Caregiver Telehealth services. Screening can assist in determining if the situation is COVID or not COVID. Screening can also assist or improve COVID-19 transmissions at facilities, gatherings, schools, universities, and the national market. Screening can also assist those at a higher risk of exposure who live in communities with sustained positivity rates/transmission, health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients and close contacts of patients. Corporate setting and plans are also available as it is estimated that 40% of people infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic. The chance of transmission from people with no symptoms is 75%.

Registered dietitians can assist, including virtually, at Real Healthy Habits, Garcia, RDN and several other services for post COVID-19 to assist you. Screening services will also refer your patients to a testing site, emergency room or doctor(s) in the area.

Table: Many symptoms of COVID-19 are also present in common illnesses

Symptoms of COVID-19 Strep Throat Common Cold Flu Asthma Seasonal Allergies Fever or chills x

x



Cough

x x x x Sore throat x x x

x Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing





x

Fatigue

x x x x Nausea or Vomiting x

x



Diarrhea x

x



Congestion or Runny Nose

x x

x Muscle or body aches x x x





Note: The table above does not include all COVID-19 symptoms

(Reference https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/symptoms.html and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/symptom-screening.html).

Electronic Caregiver Prohealth is available and includes telehealth 02 sat (oxygen saturation level), blood pressure, temperature checks and vitals, that are transferred to a doctor's office. Telehealth only is available for up to 8 members in the same household for $19.95 per month.

Tech Innovation Global Incorporated's Founder and CEO, Alicia Carroll, is a 2001 Graduate who served for decades as a former Officer and previously supported US Defense Intelligence. With COVID-19, our accomplishments include:

Integrated Supply Capabilities, February 2020

Alliances Training, February to April 2020

February to Reopening Data Analysis and Operational Planning

Face Coverings (Mandatory Mask) Recommendations, April 2020

Communities, Vendors, Verified Businesses/Industry Best Practices

Training and communicating with businesses to require face masks in buildings, stores, buy PPE supplies

Verified Vendor

Screening services available to screen symptoms and temperatures and post-COVID planning

https://www.techinnovationglobalincgov.com

https://www.techinnovationglobalinc.com

https://www.webtechdailylife.net

Contact:

Alicia Carroll, certified WOSB/MBE

888-214-1033

contact@techinnovationglobal-info.com

Electronic Caregiver

Ms. Diane Phillips

6767 Old Madison Pike Suite 95

Huntsville, AL 35806

256-679-9688

dcp.electroniccaregiver@gmail.com

https://electroniccaregiver.com

