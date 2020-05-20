|
20.05.2020 17:39:00
Tech Data to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on May 28
Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced that it will report its results for the first quarter fiscal year 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, May 28, 2020. As previously announced, due to the pending acquisition by affiliates of the Apollo Funds, Tech Data will not host an earnings conference call or provide forward-looking guidance.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Gold / Palladium / Silver
|54238995
|49.00 %
|16.02 %
|AMS AG / Logitech
|54238982
|49.00 %
|14.00 %
|Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co.
|54238983
|59.00 %
|12.00 %
About Tech Data
Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 90 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 11 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005616/en/
Nachrichten zu Tech Data Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
04.03.20
|Ausblick: Tech Data gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Tech Data Corp.mehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Anleger vorsichtig: SMI auf Vortagesniveau -- DAX fester -- Dow stärker -- Börsen in Asien schliessen uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt kann seine Verluste im Handelsverlauf weitgehend wettmachen und zeigt sich nun kaum verändert zum vortagesschluss. Der deutsche Leitindex legt am Mittwoch sogar zu. Auch die Wall Street präsentiert sich deutlich höher. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}