Tech Data to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on May 28

Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced that it will report its results for the first quarter fiscal year 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, May 28, 2020. As previously announced, due to the pending acquisition by affiliates of the Apollo Funds, Tech Data will not host an earnings conference call or provide forward-looking guidance.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 90 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 11 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005616/en/