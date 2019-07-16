+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.07.2019 17:00:00

Tech Data Expands Cloud Solution Factory with Outcome-Based Offerings

Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced it has expanded its catalog of outcome-based solutions within the Cloud Solution Factory. With the expanded catalog, customers will have access to a new variety of fully vetted click-to-run solutions that address a multitude of business challenges.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Georg Fischer AG / Logitech International SA 48130577 75.00 % 10.00 %
Apple / Intel / Microsoft 48130447 55.00 % 8.50 %
Georg Fischer AG / OC Oerlikon N / Sika AG 48130448 69.00 % 8.25 %

"New technology is entering the market faster than ever, so our channel partners face a daunting challenge of vetting and pre-configuring new tools as they work to expand their businesses,” said Sergio Farache, senior vice president, Global Cloud Solutions, at Tech Data. "We are focused on simplifying complexity for our partners by providing end-to-end solutions that are fully vetted and ready to deploy, enabling our customers to focus on supporting their clients and delivering positive business outcomes.”

Cloud solution design and implementation can be a complex and lengthy process. These solution catalog offerings are pre-configured, validated and tested, and deployments are monitored by Tech Data to ensure success. Included among the many new ready-to-deploy solutions are Veeam Backup for Office 365, Veeam Cloud Connect on Azure, NetApp SaaS Backup, Docker Enterprise Edition and Managed Containers on Azure. The resulting suite delivers reliable solutions that help customers reduce costs, maximize efficiency and drive competitive differentiation.

As an example of these new solutions in application, Tech Data channel partner W. O’Donnell Consulting, Inc. needed a cloud-based backup solution to offer that would cut the expense and capacity limitations of an on-premise appliance while providing a lower price for cloud storage.

"The Click-to-Run Solution offered by Tech Data Cloud provided us with a very easy way to purchase, set up and have an Azure resource auto-provision the portal for our technical team,” said Angela O’Donnell, CEO, W. O’Donnell Consulting, Inc. "It saved us a ton of time—we had to simply answer a few configuration questions and then click on the ‘Deploy Now’ button. We’ve been migrating clients to Azure backup ever since, with great success and support from Tech Data’s Azure team. Our clients appreciate the cost savings and scalability of Azure Backup, and we appreciate the efficiencies we’ve gained in deploying this specific solution.”

Tech Data Cloud Solution Factory enables customers to keep up with this demand by adding differentiated solutions to their portfolios while reducing cost, implementation risk and time to market. The Solution Factory includes a broad set of IT and business solutions, built to integrate with Tech Data’s Practice Builder Methodology. Through solutions practice development, Tech Data enables channel partners to think and sell based on customers’ business outcomes. Each practice combines a logical set of click-to-run solutions, services and independent software vendors to support customers’ business growth.

During Microsoft Inspire, July 14-18 in Las Vegas, Tech Data will be able to demonstrate all these solutions at its booth, #1124. To learn more about our Cloud Solution Factory, please visit www.techdatacloud.com/solutions in the U.S. or www.techdatacloud.eu in Europe.

Click to tweet: .@Tech_Data expands outcome-based offerings through Cloud Solution Factory. Learn more at https://investor.techdata.com/news.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 88 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 10 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Tech Data Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tech Data Corp.mehr Analysen

31.08.18 Tech Data Buy Needham & Company, LLC
09.03.18 Tech Data Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.11.17 Tech Data Buy Needham & Company, LLC
12.10.17 Tech Data Buy Needham & Company, LLC
06.10.17 Tech Data Buy Pivotal Research Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
13:42
Vontobel: Ihr Interesse an den Fintechs im Vormarsch
13:00
Abwartende Haltung am Goldmarkt
08:52
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
06:15
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Bullen hatten weiter das Sagen / ABB – Letzter Test der wichtigen Unterstützung?
15.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Richemont , Schindler Holding AG, Lonza Group AG
15.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tech Data Corp. 98.43 0.89% Tech Data Corp.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Google könnte Amazon mit weiterem Zukauf bald abhängen
Sind Kryptowährungen in Singapur bald nicht mehr steuerpflichtig?
US-Börsen nach neuen Rekorden etwas fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich etwas höher
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie verliert: S+B mit Umsatzminus und Gewinnwarnung
Dow stabil -- SMI im Plus -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
VP Bank steigert Halbjahresgewinn um rund 20 Prozent - Aktie profitiert
LLB erwartet deutlichen Gewinnanstieg im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie gewinnt
JPMorgan-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Gewinn deutlich gesteigert
Deshalb steigt der Eurokurs wieder - auch zum Franken höher

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow stabil -- SMI im Plus -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street herrscht Zurückhaltung. Am Dienstag kann der heimische Aktienmarkt zulegen und auch der DAX steht im Plus. Asiens Börsen kamen auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB