Tech Data Expands Cloud Solution Factory with Outcome-Based Offerings

Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced it has expanded its catalog of outcome-based solutions within the Cloud Solution Factory. With the expanded catalog, customers will have access to a new variety of fully vetted click-to-run solutions that address a multitude of business challenges.

"New technology is entering the market faster than ever, so our channel partners face a daunting challenge of vetting and pre-configuring new tools as they work to expand their businesses,” said Sergio Farache, senior vice president, Global Cloud Solutions, at Tech Data. "We are focused on simplifying complexity for our partners by providing end-to-end solutions that are fully vetted and ready to deploy, enabling our customers to focus on supporting their clients and delivering positive business outcomes.”

Cloud solution design and implementation can be a complex and lengthy process. These solution catalog offerings are pre-configured, validated and tested, and deployments are monitored by Tech Data to ensure success. Included among the many new ready-to-deploy solutions are Veeam Backup for Office 365, Veeam Cloud Connect on Azure, NetApp SaaS Backup, Docker Enterprise Edition and Managed Containers on Azure. The resulting suite delivers reliable solutions that help customers reduce costs, maximize efficiency and drive competitive differentiation.

As an example of these new solutions in application, Tech Data channel partner W. O’Donnell Consulting, Inc. needed a cloud-based backup solution to offer that would cut the expense and capacity limitations of an on-premise appliance while providing a lower price for cloud storage.

"The Click-to-Run Solution offered by Tech Data Cloud provided us with a very easy way to purchase, set up and have an Azure resource auto-provision the portal for our technical team,” said Angela O’Donnell, CEO, W. O’Donnell Consulting, Inc. "It saved us a ton of time—we had to simply answer a few configuration questions and then click on the ‘Deploy Now’ button. We’ve been migrating clients to Azure backup ever since, with great success and support from Tech Data’s Azure team. Our clients appreciate the cost savings and scalability of Azure Backup, and we appreciate the efficiencies we’ve gained in deploying this specific solution.”

Tech Data Cloud Solution Factory enables customers to keep up with this demand by adding differentiated solutions to their portfolios while reducing cost, implementation risk and time to market. The Solution Factory includes a broad set of IT and business solutions, built to integrate with Tech Data’s Practice Builder Methodology. Through solutions practice development, Tech Data enables channel partners to think and sell based on customers’ business outcomes. Each practice combines a logical set of click-to-run solutions, services and independent software vendors to support customers’ business growth.

During Microsoft Inspire, July 14-18 in Las Vegas, Tech Data will be able to demonstrate all these solutions at its booth, #1124. To learn more about our Cloud Solution Factory, please visit www.techdatacloud.com/solutions in the U.S. or www.techdatacloud.eu in Europe.

