Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'805 -0.3%  SPI 13'870 -0.3%  Dow 31'581 1.4%  DAX 12'916 0.4%  Euro 0.9776 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'502 0.1%  Gold 1'718 1.0%  Bitcoin 18'907 1.9%  Dollar 0.9767 -0.7%  Öl 87.8 -5.4% 
0 CHF Kommission

08.09.2022 00:09:00

TEAMSTERS SUPPORT REGULATOR EFFORTS TO SCRUTINIZE MASS SURVEILLANCE, URGE FOCUS ON WORKERS

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union supports recent efforts by the Federal Trade Commission to scrutinize the troubling rise of mass surveillance and urges the agency to explore how commercial surveillance and lax data security practices pose unique harm to workers.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

The FTC plans to host its Commercial Surveillance and Data Security Public Forum on Thursday to evaluate several concerns it is seeking public comment on. The agency is exploring potential rules to "crack down on harmful commercial surveillance and lax data security."

"As terrifying as it is, working people are growing accustomed to their personal information being exposed and exploited by corporate interests who face little accountability or punishment," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Regulators have got to give these corporations a taste of their own medicine. Corporate America builds and sustains itself by bullying working people or robbing them blind entirely, whether its unpaid wages or private data. The advancements that employers have made to workplace surveillance are another appalling reminder that Big Business will never change its playbook. Working people must fight back."

The Teamsters have repeatedly made clear that the methods employers like Amazon and UPS use to monitor workers are developed to stifle any concerted activity by employees, while also surveilling unsuspecting consumers. These dangerous corporate tools include navigation software, driver-facing cameras, item scanners, wristbands, thermal cameras, other security cameras, and recorded footage.

"The Teamsters are encouraged by the Federal Trade Commission's efforts to crackdown on corruptible commercial surveillance, and we urge the agency to meaningfully explore how harmful these practices are to workers and consumers alike," O'Brien said.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Ted Gotsch, (202) 508-6437
tgotsch@teamster.org 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-support-regulator-efforts-to-scrutinize-mass-surveillance-urge-focus-on-workers-301619797.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

07.09.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 19.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
07.09.22 BYD – Warren Buffett zieht sich zurück
07.09.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. 11.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Continental AG
07.09.22 SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
07.09.22 Marktüberblick: SGL Carbon erhöht Prognose
07.09.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today? US dollar surged📈 Apple"s stock🍎 Central bankers🏦
06.09.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
05.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Zur Rose
02.09.22 DAX Ausblick: NFPs und EZB im Blickpunkt
01.09.22 Höhepunkt der Inflation bereits erreicht? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'300.97 16.73 USSMMU
Short 11'521.92 12.40 USSMNU
Short 11'876.85 8.81 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10'805.16 07.09.2022 17:30:05
Long 10'370.22 19.44 JSSMVU
Long 10'082.71 12.85 DSSMQU
Long 9'587.69 8.11 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Vor EZB-Entscheid: Wall Street zum Handelsende höher -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Darum ist eine deutliche Leitzinsanhebung der EZB auch für den Schweizer Franken relevant
Holcim-Aktie im Plus: Holcim hat Verkauf seines Geschäfts in Brasilien abgeschlossen
Grösste Position ausgebaut: So investierte der Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust im 2. Quartal 2022
Richemont-Aktie stärker: Besitzerfamilie gewinnt gegen aktivistischen Investor
SMI-Wert Geberit-Aktie steigt: CEO sieht Geberit für Krise gewappnet
Wall Street-Empfehlungen: Mit diesen Titeln trotzen Anleger dem stürmischen Markt
Darum zieht der Frankenkurs deutlich an - Britisches Pfund auf Tiefststand seit 1985
NIO-Aktie steigt an der NYSE: Tesla-Rivale NIO legt beim Umsatz zu - Verluste fallen aber höher aus
Siemens Energy-Aktie unter Druck: Siemens Energy platziert Anleihe um Gamesa-Übernahme zu finanzieren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit