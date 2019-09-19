+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Teamsters Remember A Hero

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delia Huerta, 57, was performing her duties as a crossing guard on Sept. 16 when she was struck and killed by a vehicle in Valley Glen. At the time, she was helping a student cross the street, who was also injured in the crash. Huerta was taken to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

Teamsters Local 911 Secretary-Treasurer Raymond B. Whitmer said, "We are so deeply saddened by this tragedy that resulted in the death of Sister Huerta. She is a true hero. Her dedication to the community and the Crossing Guard Program should always be honored and remembered. We are also holding in our thoughts and prayers the student who was injured in this tragic accident."

The Los Angeles Police Department and the city's Department of Transportation are working on an ongoing investigation. Huerta's passing is a reminder of the sacrifices crossing guards make daily, risking their own lives to keep our school communities safe.

Huerta recently attended the Crossing Guard and Traffic Officer Unity Picnic along with her family as she had each and every year since becoming a crossing guard in 2006. She will be remembered for her good sense of humor and for her desire to succeed, as well as her love for her family. She is survived by two daughters and her granddaughter.

In the wake of this terrible incident, Local 911 pledges to ensure that safety continues to be a top priority for all members of the Crossing Guard Program working in Los Angeles.

Donations to the family may be made through a GoFundMe account here, or can be made to Chase Bank account number 535009507. 

Contact:
Carlos Rubio, (562) 595-4518, ext. 111
crubio@teamsters911.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-remember-a-hero-300922022.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 911

