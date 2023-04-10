SMI 11'230 1.0%  SPI 14'648 0.9%  Dow 33'587 0.3%  DAX 15'598 0.5%  Euro 0.9878 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'309 0.3%  Gold 1'990 -0.9%  Bitcoin 26'603 3.8%  Dollar 0.9095 0.0%  Öl 84.4 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
NFT kaufen - wie Sie in Non-Fungible Token investieren, Tipps und Tricks zum NFT-Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Wie Experten die Daimler Truck-Aktie im März einstuften
Bison Erfahrungen: Der Krypto-Handelsplatz der Börse Stuttgart im Test
Nach Arbeitsmarktdaten: US-Börsen im Montagshandel letztendlich geteilt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
11.04.2023 00:09:00

TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACT AT OCEAN SPRAY

Collective Bargaining Agreement Includes Highest Wages Ever for Workforce

MARKHAM, Wash., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the Ocean Spray facility in the Grays Harbor region have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their most recent collective bargaining agreement with Teamsters Local 252. The workers oversee the production of juice concentrate and Craisins, the popular fruit snack.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"Workers have incredible leverage right now, and big companies like Ocean Spray are smart to recognize that," said Kevin Aselton, Local 252 President. "Congratulations to these courageous men and women, who stuck together and fought hard throughout this process."

"What happened in Grays Harbor is an example of what we're doing all over the country," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "We're getting the people who are the backbone of our food supply chain the wages, benefits, and working conditions that they deserve."

The agreement included benefits such as wage increases totaling more than 10 percent over the three-year lifetime of the agreement, a significant increase in the workers' pension contributions, an improved vacation accrual system and more paid holidays.

"The strength and solidarity of the Teamsters Union was instrumental in securing this historic contract for us at Ocean Spray," Lindsey Nelson, a bargaining committee member said. "It feels great to have been part of such a historic victory – not just for us, but for the whole labor movement here in Western Washington."

Teamsters Local 252 represents workers in Grays Harbor, Mason, Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties in the State of Washington. For more information, visit teamsters252.org.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-ratify-contract-at-ocean-spray-301793666.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 252

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LMVH & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06.04.23 Mit Natrium in die Zukunft
06.04.23 UBS KeyInvest: Künstliche Intelligenz - Megatrend im Fadenkreuz / On Holding - Spurt über die Milliardengrenze
06.04.23 Schwergewichte halten SMI auf Kurs
06.04.23 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf nach Prognoseanhebung gesucht
05.04.23 Börse Aktuell – Inflation, das ständige Thema
04.04.23 Julius Bär: 12.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Continental AG
04.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lindt & Sprüngli, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
04.04.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB dreht trotz Credit Suisse-Debakel an Zinsschraube - So hoch könnten die Leitzinsen noch steigen
Erste Schätzungen: UBS stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Möglicher Einstieg von saudischem Investmentfonds bei SpaceX sorgt für Wirbel - Elon Musk reagiert
Tesla-Aktie in Rot: Tesla senkt erneut die Preise für alle Fahrzeuge
Sammelklage gegen Influencer der insolventen Kryptobörse FTX: Kläger fordern Schadensersatz in Milliardenhöhe
Credit Suisse-Aktie und UBS-Aktie: Finanzministerin steht zur CS-Rettung durch UBS - Parlament tagt ausserordentlich zu CS-Krise
Unterschätzte Kennzahl: Darum sollten Anleger bei Wachstumsaktien die Net Retention Rate beachten
Gouverneur von Florida: Digitale US-Zentralbankwährung soll "Amerikaner überwachen und kontrollieren"
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.