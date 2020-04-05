05.04.2020 19:45:00

Teamsters Local 200 Official Statement On Short-term Closure At Snap On Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, April 4, 2020 Snap On Tools made a decision for a short-term closure in response to the third worker at the Milwaukee facility being diagnosed with COVID-19. Teamsters Local Union 200 represents more than 300 workers at the location.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"Although Teamsters Local 200 appreciates this decision by Snap On, the execution of this closure must be accomplished effectively," said Teamsters Local Union 200 Secretary-Treasurer Tom Bennett. "Snap On stated that their 'operations are considered an essential business and strive to remain open,' and it does qualify under the Safer at Home Order, but our members at Snap On have seen all of the warning indicators and believe that more than the minimum actions are required at the plant to flatten the curve."

Across the State of Wisconsin there have been 2,170 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 62 deaths. More than half of those cases have been in Milwaukee alone, with 1,122 reported cases of COVID-19 infection and 34 related deaths.

"Our Union Stewards are our frontline force in communications and have shown their leadership during this crisis. Their concerns are about transparency for all," said Teamsters Local Union 200 President Tim Pinter. "Snap On Milwaukee is the local union's hotspot when it comes to the number of COVID-19 incidents and we have recommended a two-week complete shutdown with full compensation for our members in wages and benefits. This virus has led to serious illness and death. We cannot have this pandemic overwhelm our communities."

Contact:
Tom Bennett (414) 469-7908

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-local-200-official-statement-on-short-term-closure-at-snap-on-milwaukee-301035537.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 200

