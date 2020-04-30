+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
Teamsters: Labor Dispute Looming at Hood River Distillers!

HOOD RIVER, Ore., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 50 years, Teamster Local Union No. 670 has represented the workers at Hood River Distillers, and historically, we've had a very amicable relationship. Our members take immense pride in the work they do to produce quality distilled spirits, which are distributed across the country.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

However, the tone at Hood River Distillers has changed recently. After 13 months of negotiations, the company has continued to a take an unreasonable position with a "take it or leave it style of bargaining."

After our local union has requested and suggested federal mediation at the mediators first available date to meet in person with the parties to assist us in reaching a fair settlement at Hood River Distillers, this employer is attempting to unilaterally implement a contract during this COVID-19 pandemic that would slash the health and welfare benefits, reduce retirement security benefits and offer little to no wage increases to offset their proposed reductions in other areas of the labor agreement. It is time that this employer puts people before profits!

Our members feel that this employer is forcing them to go out on strike to preserve the core labor standards that allow them to provide for their families. We would rather resolve this situation without compromising the public's access to the quality spirits they are used to having access to. 

We welcome the opportunity to discuss with you how you can help communicate to Hood River Distillers the need for a fair and just resolution on behalf of our members.

Contact:

Michael Beranbaum 


(503) 378-1444

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-labor-dispute-looming-at-hood-river-distillers-301049830.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 670

