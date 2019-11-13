+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Teamsters And Allies Protest UC Pay Cut

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Local 2010 members and their allies in the UC Administrative Professionals Network protested a proposed 1.5 percent pay cut at the University of California's Board of Regents Meeting at the UCSF Campus in Mission Bay. The proposed pay cut comes in the form of a 1.5 percent employee contribution increase to the University of California Retirement Plan (UCRP).

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"We strongly support the Board of Regents' efforts to ensure long-term solvency of the UCRP, but there are ways to do that without imposing an undue financial burden on UC staff, many of whom are already having difficulty keeping up with California's increasingly high cost of living," said Jason Rabinowitz, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 2010. "UC has enough financial resources on hand to fund the UCRP without additional employee contributions. The Board of Regents needs to recognize that and reject this proposal."

In addition to members of Local 2010 and the UC Administrative Professionals Network, the proposed pay cut is also opposed by the UC Coalition of Unions and the UC Academic Senate. In a document prepared for the California Legislature, University of California Budget for Current Operations: Context for the Budget Request 2019-20, the university itself acknowledged that staff compensation issues are becoming a problem.

"Other universities are offering more than the UC system, as compensation at UC lags far behind counterparts at the top schools that are members of the Association of American Universities (an association of 62 leading research universities in the United States and Canada)," said the report.

Teamsters Local 2010 represents approximately 12,000 administrative support workers at the University of California and approximately 2,400 skilled trades workers in the UC and Cal State systems.

Contact:
Aimee Baror, (213) 220-0538
abaror@teamsters2010.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-and-allies-protest-uc-pay-cut-300957695.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2010

