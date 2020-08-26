Team of Thousands Ready to Respond to Hurricane Laura

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation has assembled a workforce of nearly 7,400 prepared to respond to Hurricane Laura, which is forecast to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border late Wednesday or early Thursday as a Category 3 hurricane.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding to portions of southwest Louisiana and southeastern Texas before it moves north through Louisiana into Arkansas.

While Tropical Storm Marco had minimal impact, customers are encouraged to stay storm ready as Laura heads toward the Gulf Coast. Customers also should continue monitoring local weather alerts and follow the guidance of state and local officials.

Entergy has strategically moved equipment and crews from the path of the storm to allow them to quickly begin restoration work as soon as the storm passes. Additionally, crews have added flood protections for equipment in other areas that could see high water. High-water vehicles, drones, helicopters and airboats have also been secured to assist in restoration efforts.

"While we were fortunate that Marco had limited impact on our systems, customers should keep their guard up as Hurricane Laura, which is predicted to be much stronger, is on the way," said Eli Viamontes, vice president of Entergy utility distribution operations. "Please remain storm ready and take this as seriously as we are. This is expected to be a major hurricane and should be treated as such."

Crews will continue to practice social distancing while in the field due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Entergy asks that customers do the same. For the safety of crews and customers, please stay away from work zones. If there is a need to report a service problem, customers should call 1-800-ENTERGY.

Stay Informed

Staying informed before, during and after a tropical system strikes is just as important as making personal storm plans. Here's how customers can stay updated throughout the event:

Download the Entergy App at entergyapp.com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.

Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest .

by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online . The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

Operation: Storm Ready Guide is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.

Follow us on Social Media

Social media plays an important role in keeping customers informed, and the company places a high priority on updating its social media channels throughout an event. Customers can follow Entergy on Facebook and Twitter.

