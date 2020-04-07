07.04.2020 14:20:00

Team Novo Nordisk and Beyond Type 1 Announce New Partnership

ATLANTA, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team Novo Nordisk, the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team, and Beyond Type 1, a global nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes, announced a partnership that will bring the two organizations together around in-person events and online activations to inspire, educate and empower everyone affected by diabetes.

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. By leveraging the power of social media and technology, Beyond Type 1 empowers people to both live well today and support a better tomorrow. Through peer support programs, global campaigns, and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community across both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness.

"This is one of the most symbiotic and natural partnerships in the history of the Team Novo Nordisk and we are eager to see what we can do together to change what it looks like to live with diabetes," said Team Novo Nordisk CEO and Co-Founder Phil Southerland. "We've enjoyed watching Beyond Type 1's growth over the past five years and can't wait to empower our combined communities to keep chasing their dreams with diabetes."

Recently Beyond Type 1 announced that it would expand its collection of websites, resources, and unique content into five new languages: Dutch, French, German, Italian, and Swedish. This builds upon its existing English and Spanish content.

2020 marks Team Novo Nordisk's eighth season racing as part of the International Cycling Union (UCI) ProSeries, which takes them to numerous countries around the world in Europe, USA, Africa, and Asia as they race to change diabetes. Team Novo Nordisk has more than three dozen athletes and ambassadors from 18 different countries within its pipeline. This includes six native French speakers, six native Spanish speakers, five native Dutch speakers, two native German speakers, and two native Italian speakers.

"Team Novo Nordisk's international cyclists offer tremendous inspiration, showcasing how people with diabetes can compete at the highest of levels," said Beyond Type 1 CEO Thom Scher. "We're thrilled to be working together to serve new communities globally, working together to provide education and raise awareness for everyone impacted by diabetes."

By combining the strengths and expertise of the two organizations, this partnership will focus on high-value and engaging digital content that empowers the global diabetes community.

About Team Novo Nordisk
Team Novo Nordisk is a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists spearheaded by the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team. In 2012, Phil Southerland, co-founder and CEO of the team, and global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, came together to create Team Novo Nordisk, based on a shared vision to inspire, educate and empower people around the world affected by diabetes. For more information, go to http://www.teamnovonordisk.com.

About Beyond Type 1
Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. By leveraging the power of social media and technology, Beyond Type 1 empowers people to both live well today and support a better tomorrow. Through peer support programs, global campaigns, and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community across both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness.

###

Media Contacts:
Fitzalan Crowe for Team Novo Nordisk
Fitzalan.crowe@teamnovonordisk.com
+1-703-596-2020

Dana Howe
Director of Brand Communications, Beyond Type 1
press@beyondtype1.org

 

SOURCE Team Novo Nordisk

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 39.97
7.79 %
CieFinRichemont 55.40
5.68 %
CS Group 8.47
5.24 %
Swiss Life Hldg 337.90
4.84 %
The Swatch Grp 204.30
4.39 %
SGS 2'248.00
0.90 %
Novartis 83.72
0.50 %
Nestle 103.48
-0.46 %
Roche Hldg G 320.15
-1.88 %
Alcon 49.52
-3.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EURO STOXX 50: Neues Trading Kaufsignal
10:00
Phase Transitions and Policy Responses
09:54
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 50% Barriere
08:41
SMI kann nicht ganz Schritt halten
06:03
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / Kühne + Nagel – 50er-EMA im Fokus
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:44
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
06.04.20
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
06.04.20
Schroders: Watch: Europe"s response to coronavirus assessed
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Ausverkäufen: Top-Manager kaufen bei SMI-Unternehmen zu
Dow Jones & Co. zünden Kursfeuerwerk -- SMI schliesst kräftig im Plus -- DAX reisst 10'000er-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel mit Aufschlägen
Volle Kriegskasse: Warren Buffett könnte fast jedes börsengelistete US-Unternehmen übernehmen
Bargeld verpönt: Corona gibt Rückenwind für Geschäft von Wirecard & Co.
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SMI im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Indizes letztlich mit Kursgewinnen
Börsenexperte über Corona-Hilfen von Fed und US-Regierung: Schlagkraft einer "Atombombe"
EMS-CHEMIE mit Gewinnwarnung - Aktie letztlich schwächer
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Krisenschutz: Darum ist der US-Dollar in der Coronakrise so gefragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Indizes letztlich mit Kursgewinnen
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag weiter bergauf. An den Börsen in Fernost war die Stimmung am Dienstag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB