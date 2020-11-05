Team, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI), a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020.

"Our results reflect an improving, but still challenging, business environment and demonstrate our laser focus and discipline on managing costs, which enabled us to deliver strong third quarter margins," said Amerino Gatti, TEAM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We exceeded our cost savings forecast, which allowed the company to increase gross margin by 50 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin by 120 basis points over the prior year quarter. During the quarter, each of our segments delivered sequential revenue growth as our clients steadily adapted to operating in the current environment. These results were achieved by working more collaboratively with our clients, delivering innovative solutions, and demonstrating execution excellence.

"Our ability to adjust our cost structure to flex with market dynamics allowed us to deliver another $35 million in cost reductions for the quarter. During the first nine months, we delivered $75 million of cost savings, achieving the previous full year target. We now estimate our full year 2020 cost savings to be $85 to $95 million.

"While activity levels increased gradually during the quarter, the third quarter was not without its challenges, including the prolonged effects from the oil and gas supply/demand imbalance and COVID-19 related restrictions. Adding to these market headwinds, the third quarter was also impacted by extreme California wildfires and the most active hurricane season in several decades, which caused repeated work stoppages in the Gulf of Mexico.

"TEAM continues to focus on revenue diversification into growing end markets. We made progress in both hydroelectric and wind energy and are actively bidding on renewable energy projects globally. Likewise, strategic investments into our digital and technology portfolios improve how we promote client offerings, engage more directly with clients, and deliver integrated solutions. Our digital and technology capabilities have prepared us for these dynamic market conditions and position us to respond to what we expect will be a strong recovery over the next two years.

"Looking ahead, TEAM continues to monitor several risks, including client operations around the holidays, potential COVID-19 impacts, and weather events. Despite these risks and the extended market uncertainty, we remain cautiously optimistic that revenue will further increase in the fourth quarter, primarily benefiting from deferred projects and an improvement in our call-out business.

"I am extremely proud of TEAM's resiliency and execution as we navigate the ongoing pandemic. We also achieved a top quartile safety performance, representing the best safety record in the company's history. In addition, our exceptional technicians on the front lines have established an atmosphere of teamwork and unity. By boldly facing challenges head on, they have been able to engage our clients, leverage our technology offerings, and manage our risks and financial resources," concluded Mr. Gatti.

Financial Results

Consolidated net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was $9.1 million ($0.30 loss per diluted share) compared to net loss of $7.1 million ($0.23 loss per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2019. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $18.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $20.6 million for the prior year quarter. (See the accompanying reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.)

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $219.1 million compared to $290.1 million in the prior year quarter. Revenue decreased due to lower activity levels primarily resulting from the impact of COVID-19, the global oil supply/demand imbalance and an active hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico which lead to clients' temporarily closing facilities and/or curtailing operations. In the third quarter of 2020, consolidated gross margin was $63.7 million, or 29.1%, compared with 28.6% in the same quarter a year ago.

SG&A for the third quarter was $61.1 million, down $23.6 million, or a 27.8% improvement from the third quarter of 2019. The company's adjusted measure of net income/loss, Consolidated Adjusted EBIT, was $5.6 million in the third quarter compared to $5.9 million in the prior year comparable quarter.

Third quarter 2020 reported results include certain net charges not indicative of Team's core operating activities, including: $0.9 million of costs related to the OneTEAM program, $0.2 million of legal costs and $0.5 million of natural disaster costs and other non-recurring costs. Net of tax, these items totaled $2.6 million or $0.09 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income or loss, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items that are not indicative of Team's core operating activities. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is at the end of this release.

Segment Results

The following table illustrates the composition of the company's revenue and operating income (loss) by segment for the quarters ended Sept. 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Sept 30, Increase (Decrease)

2020

2019

$ %

(unaudited)

(unaudited)





Revenues by business segment:











IHT $ 96,637



$ 126,379



$ (29,742)

(23.5) % MS 101,738



135,625



(33,887)

(25.0) % Quest Integrity 20,718



28,075



(7,357)

(26.2) % Total $ 219,093



$ 290,079



$ (70,986)

(24.5) % Operating income (loss):











IHT $ 7,720



$ 6,640



$ 1,080

16.3 % MS 9,581



15,871



(6,290)

(39.6) % Quest Integrity 3,006



7,122



(4,116)

(57.8) % Corporate and shared support services (18,010)



(31,473)



13,463

42.8 % Total $ 2,297



$ (1,840)



$ 4,137

NM1







1 NM - Not meaningful

Decrease in year-over-year activity levels across the company were due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global oil supply/demand imbalance, extreme wildfires in California and an active hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico that lead to clients temporarily closing facilities and/or curtailing operations, resulting in the postponement of client projects and lower demand for the company's services.

Given the nature and locality of Quest Integrity's business, Quest was particularly impacted by the pandemic as stay-at-home orders limited travel and necessitated quarantine restrictions. The travel restrictions resulted in many of Quest's third quarter projects getting delayed until the fourth quarter of 2020 or early 2021.

Cash and Debt

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents were $19.6 million at Sept. 30, 2020. The company's net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $324.6 million at Sept. 30, 2020, compared to $318.4 million at Dec. 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures in this earnings release are provided to enable investors, analysts and management to evaluate Team's performance excluding the effects of certain items that management believes impact the comparability of operating results between reporting periods. These measures should be used in addition to, and not in lieu of, results prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measure is contained in the accompanying schedule for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Team, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) to review its third quarter 2020 results.

By Phone: Dial 1-877-407-5794 inside the U.S. or 1-201-389-0869 outside the U.S. at least 10 minutes before the call. A telephone replay will be available through Nov. 12, 2020 by dialing 1-877-660-6853 inside the U.S. or 201-612-7415 outside the U.S. using the Conference ID 13711740#.

By Webcast: The call will be broadcast over the web and can be accessed on Team's website, www.teaminc.com under "Investor Relations." Please log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability and operational efficiency for our client's most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

Certain forward-looking information contained herein is being provided in accordance with the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information, assumptions and beliefs upon which this forward-looking information is based are current, reasonable and complete. However, such forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are known and unknown factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking information. Although it is not possible to identify all of these factors, they include, among others, (i) the duration and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, related economic effects and the resulting negative impact on demand for oil and gas along with the current surplus in the global supply of oil, (ii) any difficulties or delays that could affect the Company's ability to effectively implement the remediation plan, in whole or in part, to address the material weakness identified in the Company's internal control over financial reporting, as described in Item 9A. "Controls and Procedures" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and (iii) such known factors as are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained herein, including projected cost savings, will occur or that objectives will be achieved. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made today or any other forward-looking statements made by the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Kevin Smith

Senior Director, Investor Relations

(281) 388-5551

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Revenues

$ 219,093



$ 290,079



$ 645,236



$ 875,507

Operating expenses

155,388



207,044



466,669



631,928

Gross margin

63,705



83,035



178,567



243,579

Selling, general and administrative expenses

61,089



84,647



198,415



248,507

Restructuring and other related charges, net

319



228



3,365



436

Goodwill impairment charge

—



—



191,788



—

Operating income (loss)

2,297



(1,840)



(215,001)



(5,364)

Interest expense, net

7,757



7,647



21,847



22,658

Other expense, net

655



116



1,292



371

Loss before income taxes

(6,115)



(9,603)



(238,140)



(28,393)

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,958



(2,546)



(15,812)



(3,210)

Net loss

$ (9,073)



$ (7,057)



$ (222,328)



$ (25,183)



















Loss per common share:















Basic

$ (0.30)



$ (0.23)



$ (7.27)



$ (0.83)

Diluted

$ (0.30)



$ (0.23)



$ (7.27)



$ (0.83)



















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:















Basic

30,628

30,300

30,599

30,267 Diluted

30,628

30,300

30,599

30,267

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (in thousands)









September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(unaudited)











Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,611



$ 12,175









Other current assets 284,935



305,403









Property, plant and equipment, net 173,049



191,951









Other non-current assets 275,268



475,688









Total assets $ 752,863



$ 985,217









Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 5,323



$ 5,294









Other current liabilities 123,516



145,242









Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 338,872



325,299









Other non-current liabilities 71,652



72,712









Stockholders' equity 213,500



436,670









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 752,863



$ 985,217



TEAM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands)









Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019



















Net loss

$ (222,328)



$ (25,183)











Depreciation and amortization expense

34,709



36,700











Provision for doubtful accounts

1,160



(440)











Deferred income taxes

(3,132)



261











Non-cash compensation cost

4,073



8,670











Goodwill impairment charge

191,788



—











Working capital changes

8,084



8,507











Other items affecting operating cash flows

5,811



4,504











Net cash provided by operating activities

20,165



33,019











Capital expenditures

(16,684)



(23,199)











Cash used for business acquisitions, net

(1,013)



—











Proceeds from disposal of assets

198



802











Other items affecting investing cash flow

(53)



38











Net cash used in investing activities

(17,552)



(22,359)











Borrowings (payments) under revolving credit agreement, net

10,802



(64,886)











Borrowings (payments) under term loan

(3,750)



49,745











Debt issuance costs

(1,841)



(1,475)











Taxes paid for net share settlement of share-based awards

(350)



(776)











Other items affecting financing cash flows

(199)



(658)











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

4,662



(18,050)











Effect of exchange rate changes

161



(630)











Net change in cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,436



$ (8,020)













TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands)













Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues















IHT

$ 96,637



$ 126,379



$ 284,992



$ 392,093

MS

101,738



135,625



299,077



402,048

Quest Integrity

20,718



28,075



61,167



81,366





$ 219,093



$ 290,079



$ 645,236



$ 875,507



















Operating income (loss) ("EBIT")















IHT

$ 7,720



$ 6,640



$ (179,690)

1 $ 17,858

MS

9,581



15,871



20,502



41,722

Quest Integrity

3,006



7,122



9,801



18,090

Corporate and shared support services

(18,010)



(31,473)



(65,614)



(83,034)





$ 2,297



$ (1,840)



$ (215,001)



$ (5,364)



















Segment Adjusted EBIT















IHT

$ 7,829



$ 6,640



$ 13,245



$ 17,986

MS

11,386



15,871



23,974



41,839

Quest Integrity

3,192



7,184



10,127



18,152

Corporate and shared support services

(16,848)



(23,749)



(59,178)



(66,248)





$ 5,559



$ 5,946



$ (11,832)



$ 11,729



















Segment Adjusted EBITDA















IHT

$ 11,438



$ 11,030



$ 24,583



$ 31,279

MS

16,877



21,282



40,371



58,182

Quest Integrity

4,161



7,997



12,869



20,885

Corporate and shared support services

(14,267)



(19,725)



(50,873)



(53,247)





$ 18,209



$ 20,584



$ 26,950



$ 57,099





















___________________ 1 Includes goodwill impairment charge of $191.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, operating income for IHT would be $12.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

The Company uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures which are derived from the consolidated financial information including adjusted net income (loss); adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"); adjusted EBIT (defined below); adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") and free cash flow to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, each as defined by the Company, exclude the following items from net income (loss): costs associated with our OneTEAM program, non-routine legal costs and settlements, restructuring charges, goodwill impairment charges and certain other items as determined by management. We believe adjusting for these items provides investors with additional measures to evaluate the financial performance of our core business operations on a comparable basis from period to period.

Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, we have modified our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures to reconcile net income (loss) to consolidated adjusted EBIT and EBITDA. Consolidated adjusted EBIT, as defined by us, excludes the costs excluded from adjusted net income (loss) as well as income tax expense (benefit), interest charges, foreign currency (gain) loss, and items of other (income) expense. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA further excludes from consolidated adjusted EBIT depreciation, amortization and non-cash share based compensation costs. Segment adjusted EBIT is equal to segment operating income (loss) excluding costs associated with our OneTEAM program, non-routine legal costs and settlements, restructuring charges, goodwill impairment charges and certain other items as determined by management. Segment adjusted EBITDA further excludes from segment adjusted EBIT depreciation, amortization, and non-cash share based compensation costs. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as consolidated adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus capital expenditures. Net debt is defined as the sum of the current and long-term portions of debt, less cash and cash equivalents.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of our financial position and results of operations. In particular, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, consolidated adjusted EBIT, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA are meaningful measures of performance which are commonly used by industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies to analyze operating performance in our industry, perform analytical comparisons, benchmark performance between periods, and measure our performance against externally communicated targets. Our segment adjusted EBIT and segment adjusted EBITDA is also used as a basis for the Chief Operating Decision Maker to evaluate the performance of our reportable segments. Free cash flow is used by our management and investors to analyze our ability to service and repay debt and return value directly to stakeholders.

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net earnings and operating income. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Further, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies who may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. The liquidity measure of free cash flow does not represent a precise calculation of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented below.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands except per share data)













Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Adjusted Net Income (Loss):















Net loss

$ (9,073)



$ (7,057)



$ (222,328)



$ (25,183)

Professional fees and other1

929



4,252



3,986



13,073

Legal costs2

230



3,306



1,926



3,584

Severance charges, net3

1,635



228



5,001



436

Natural disaster costs4

500



—



500



—

Goodwill impairment charge

—



—



191,788



—

Tax impact of adjustments and other net tax items5

(692)



(1,636)



(15,610)



(3,590)

Adjusted net loss

$ (6,471)



$ (907)



$ (34,737)



$ (11,680)



















Adjusted net loss per common share:















Basic

$ (0.21)



$ (0.03)



$ (1.14)



$ (0.39)

Diluted

$ (0.21)



$ (0.03)



$ (1.14)



$ (0.39)



















Consolidated Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA:















Net loss

$ (9,073)



$ (7,057)



$ (222,328)



$ (25,183)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,958



(2,546)



(15,812)



(3,210)

Interest expense, net

7,757



7,647



21,847



22,658

Foreign currency loss (gain) 7

752



121



1,641



388

Pension expense (credit)6

(129)



(5)



(381)



(17)

Professional fees and other1

929



4,252



3,986



13,073

Legal costs2

230



3,306



1,926



3,584

Severance charges, net3

1,635



228



5,001



436

Natural disaster costs4

500



—



500



—

Goodwill impairment charge

—



—



191,788



—

Consolidated Adjusted EBIT

5,559



5,946



(11,832)



11,729

Depreciation and amortization















Amount included in operating expenses

5,794



6,107



17,517



18,757

Amount included in SG&A expenses

5,729



5,943



17,192



17,943

Total depreciation and amortization

11,523



12,050



34,709



36,700

Non-cash share-based compensation costs

1,127



2,588



4,073



8,670

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 18,209



$ 20,584



$ 26,950



$ 57,099



















Net loss margin

(4.1) %

(2.4) %

(34.5) %

(2.9) % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin

8.3 %

7.1 %

4.2 %

6.5 %

















Free Cash Flow:















Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ (7,080)



$ 27,449



$ 20,165



$ 33,019

Capital expenditures

(4,198)



(8,803)



(16,684)



(23,199)

Free Cash Flow

$ (11,278)



$ 18,646



$ 3,481



$ 9,820



____________________________________ 1 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes $0.6 million and $2.6 million, respectively, associated with the OneTEAM program (exclusive of restructuring costs). For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, includes $3.8 million and $9.8 million, respectively, associated with the OneTEAM program (exclusive of restructuring costs). 2 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily relates to costs associated with international legal and internal control review matters. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily relates to resolution of a legal matter. 3 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, $0.3 million and $3.4 million, respectively, are severance charges associated with the OneTEAM program as well as $1.3 million and $1.6 million, respectively, in severance charges were due to the impact of COVID-19. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, severance charges are associated with the OneTEAM program. 4 Amount represents the insurance deductible for hurricane damage incurred for the three months ended September 30, 2020. 5 Represents the tax effect of the adjustments at an assumed marginal tax rate of 21% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 except for the adjustment of the goodwill impairment charge for which the actual tax impact was used. 6 Represents pension expense (credit) for the U.K. pension plan based on the difference between the expected return on plan assets and the cost of the discounted pension liability. The pension plan has had no new participants added since the plan was frozen in 1994 and accruals for future benefits ceased in connection with a plan curtailment in 2013. 7 Represents foreign currency gain/loss. For prior periods, includes other nominal fees.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (unaudited, in thousands)













Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Segment Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA:

































IHT















Operating income (loss)

$ 7,720



$ 6,640



$ (179,690)



$ 17,858

Severance charges, net1

88



—



1,126



128

Natural disaster costs2

21



—



21



—

Goodwill impairment charge

—



—



191,788



—

Adjusted EBIT

7,829



6,640



13,245



17,986

Depreciation and amortization

3,609



4,390



11,338



13,293

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 11,438



$ 11,030



$ 24,583



$ 31,279



















MS















Operating income

$ 9,581



$ 15,871



$ 20,502



$ 41,722

Severance charges, net1

1,326



—



2,993



117

Natural disaster costs2

479



—



479



—

Adjusted EBIT

11,386



15,871



23,974



41,839

Depreciation and amortization

5,491



5,411



16,397



16,343

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 16,877



$ 21,282



$ 40,371



$ 58,182



















Quest Integrity















Operating income

$ 3,006



$ 7,122



$ 9,801



$ 18,090

Severance charges, net1

186



62



326



62

Adjusted EBIT

3,192



7,184



10,127



18,152

Depreciation and amortization

969



813



2,742



2,733

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,161



$ 7,997



$ 12,869



$ 20,885



















Corporate and shared support services















Net loss

$ (29,380)



$ (36,690)



$ (72,941)



$ (102,853)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,958



(2,546)



(15,812)



(3,210)

Interest expense, net

7,757



7,647



21,847



22,658

Foreign currency loss (gain)6

752



121



1,641



388

Pension expense (credit)3

(129)



(5)



(381)



(17)

Professional fees and other4

929



4,252



3,986



13,073

Legal costs5

230



3,306



1,926



3,584

Severance charges, net1

35



166



556



129

Adjusted EBIT

(16,848)



(23,749)



(59,178)



(66,248)

Depreciation and amortization

1,454



1,436



4,232



4,331

Non-cash share-based compensation costs

1,127



2,588



4,073



8,670

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (14,267)



$ (19,725)



$ (50,873)



$ (53,247)



___________________ 1 Relates to severance charges incurred associated with the OneTEAM program, including international restructuring under the OneTEAM program for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. Also includes severance charges due to the impact of COVID-19 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. 2 Amount represents the insurance deductible for hurricane damage incurred for the three months ended September 30, 2020. 3 Represents pension expense (credit) for the U.K. pension plan based on the difference between the expected return on plan assets and the cost of the discounted pension liability. The pension plan has had no new participants added since the plan was frozen in 1994 and accruals for future benefits ceased in connection with a plan curtailment in 2013. 4 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes $0.6 million and $2.6 million, respectively, associated with the OneTEAM program (exclusive of restructuring costs). For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, includes $3.8 million and $9.8 million, respectively, associated with the OneTEAM program (exclusive of restructuring costs). 5 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily relates to costs associated with international legal and internal control review matters. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily relates to resolution of a legal matter. 6 Represents foreign currency gain/loss. For prior periods, includes other nominal fees.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/team-inc-reports-third-quarter-2020-results-301166799.html

SOURCE Team, Inc.