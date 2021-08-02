SMI 12’159 0.4%  SPI 15’648 0.4%  Dow 34’838 -0.3%  DAX 15’569 0.2%  Euro 1.0746 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’117 0.7%  Gold 1’813 1.4%  Bitcoin 35’271 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9055 -0.1%  Öl 73.1 -4.2% 

Team Aktie [Valor: 975939 / ISIN: US8781551002]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.08.2021 23:00:00

Team, Inc. Becomes The Exclusive Provider Of Credosoft Integrity Mangement In North America

Team
6.14 USD -0.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Team, Inc. ("TEAM") (NYSE: TISI), a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions, announced today that TEAM has entered into an agreement to be the exclusive provider of the Credosoft Integrity Management Platform in North America. 

"We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Credosoft, a premier global provider of integrity management software," said Robert Young, TEAM's President of Asset Integrity and Digital Group.  "We have witnessed firsthand the asset performance and operational efficiency improvements realized through the implementation of this platform.  Consistent with our strategy to assist our clients with the performance of their most critical assets, Credosoft enhances TEAM's ability to monitor assets, ensure compliance and provide inspection and repair solutions. The Credosoft service offerings provides TEAM, a stable, subscription-based revenue profile and further positions the company to be a leading provider of integrated digitally-enabled asset integrity solutions in a variety of end markets."

"TEAM is the perfect partner to further help our expansion to North America," said John McAteer, Credosoft's Chief Executive Officer. "After working together for several years helping clients integrate Credosoft, TEAM's knowledge of the software and technical skills are clearly evident.  Additionally, TEAM's large geographic footprint, diverse client base, and highly trained technicians makes them an ideal partner for us. We look forward to our partnership with TEAM as we continue to grow our combined capabilities"

Credosoft Platform

Credosoft Integrity Management Software provides asset integrity management, inspection management and risk-based inspection methodology and damage modeling.  The software is cloud-based, does not require installation, and can accommodate small and complex clients supporting multiple business units and geographical locations.  There are multiple clients currently utilizing the Credosoft platform for integrity monitoring services in North America.

To learn more about the Credosoft Platform or speak with a subject matter expert, e-mail your contact information to credosoft@teaminc.com or visit our website at www.teaminc.com.  

About Team, Inc.
Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, integrity, reliability and operational efficiency for our client's most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

Contact:
Kevin Smith
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(281) 388-5551

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/team-inc-becomes-the-exclusive-provider-of-credosoft-integrity-mangement-in-north-america-301346375.html

SOURCE Team, Inc.

﻿

Nachrichten zu Team Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV

1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.

Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV

Inside

13:10 General Electrics Cash Cow liefert wieder – Aktie blickt nach oben
10:42 Vontobel: derimail - Finanzwerte im Fokus
09:57 Marktüberblick: Linde nach Zahlen gesucht
09:43 SMI beendet Juli mit neuem Rekord
09:34 Von Sommerpause noch keine Spur
01.08.21 Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV
30.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Lonza, Moderna
29.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Team Inc. 6.14 -0.49% Team Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Langzeit-Bär David Tice erwartet Zusammenbruch bei Aktien- und Kryptoanlagen
22 Jahre alter Tipp des Starinvestors noch immer gültig: So vermehrt man sein Vermögen wie Warren Buffett
Allianz-Aktie tiefrot: Untersuchungen in den USA - Allianz sieht Risiko erheblicher Auswirkung auf künftige Finanzergebnisse
Dow geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst nach Rekord im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Drei Merkmale: Daran muss sich der Bitcoin messen lassen, um als echte Währung zu gelten
Polizei räumt Blockade von Klimaaktivisten an UBS- und CS-Sitzen am Zürcher Paradeplatz - UBS- und CS-Aktien in Grün
Holcim-Aktien nach Gerüchten über Verkauf der Aktivitäten in Brasilien gesucht
Produktionsstart voraus: Rollt der Semi Truck von Tesla 2021 endlich vom Band?
Ausblick: BP legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Tesla-Konkurrent Lucid Motors kurz nach Börsendebüt: Ist ein Einstieg lohnenswert?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit