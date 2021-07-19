Team Hytiva®: Shelby Super Baja Press Release - July 19, 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of the Ford F-150 Raptor and the F-250 Super Duty are going to love the new Shelby Super Baja. One of only twelve currently in existence, Ford is only going to create a total of 250 of these impressive Off-Road towing machines. Team Hytiva is going to bring you the low-down on this impressive machine.

Like the Raptor, the Shelby Super Baja features a Fox proprietary suspension system. Like the F-250, the Shelby Super Baja features a 6.7L V-8 Turbo Diesel engine. It is as if these two trucks had a baby in the Shelby Super Baja.

This Shelby vehicle wouldn't have received the Baja status if it weren't for Shelby teaming up with Fox to build this one-of-a-kind suspension system

The custom Shelby by Fox suspension system was built to handle off-roading, best in class towing, and of course comfortable street driving. Also best in class is the horsepower, scoring 475 at 2,600 RPM. The suspension system includes adjustable control arms, custom BDS lift system, custom front radius arms, Fox 2.0 dual steering stabilizer, front coil covers with Fox 2.5 adjustable reservoirs. Front 2.5 Fox Factory Race adjustable shocks, and rear 2.5 Fox backup adjustable reservoir shocks.

Team Hytiva's Shelby Super Baja rides on 18 inch wheels featuring BFG KM3 37" tires, with a pair of spares in the bed on a steel chase rack. The functional Ram Air Hood even has an extraction vent! Other features include steel front and rear bumpers, tow points, chase rack, LED lighting around the truck, fender flares, AMP Research power steps with rock sliders and lights, a bed liner, and even tinted windows. And of course, it wouldn't be a Shelby without the racing stripes, so Team Hytiva did their own green stripes.

Shelby has a reputation for creating custom interiors with embroidery and colored stitching. The Team Hytiva Shelby Super Baja is no different. Featured are full-leathered embroidered seat, custom carbon fiber accents, embroidered floor mats, billet racing pedals, and stainless steel gauges with speedometer recalibration for the massive 37" BF Goodrich tires. Finally, Shelby has included a serialized plate on the dash and official Shelby Super Baja badges.

Team Hytiva is proud to present our 2021 Shelby Super Baja into our fleet. Founded by the legendary Carroll Shelby, Shelby American manufactures and markets performance vehicles. Carroll was recently featured by Matt Damon in the Oscar winning movie "Ford vs Ferrari." Shelby is famous for bringing us such classic vehicles as the Cobra's, Daytona Coupe, Super Snake, and Shelby GT, not to mention performance trucks such as Shelby Raptor and Shelby F-150 Super Snake. The Shelby Super Baja starts at around $125k, and trucks are limited with the global chip shortage. Only 250 more of these amazing vehicles will be available.

