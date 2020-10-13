Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
13.10.2020 01:50:00

Team Gleason Partners With Microsoft on Eye Gaze Data Collection

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Gleason is excited to announce Project Insight, the creation of an open dataset of facial imagery of people living with ALS, to help advance innovation in computer vision and broaden the input potential for connectivity and communication.

Existing computer vision and machine learning datasets do not represent the diversity of people with ALS. This results in issues with the accuracy of identifying breathing masks, ptosis (droopy eyelids), epiphora (watery eyes), and dry eyes due to medications that control sialorrhea (excessive saliva).

Team Gleason is investigating the use of diverse data with AI and the front facing camera already present in most computing devices to predict where a person is looking on a screen. In this Project Insight, Team Gleason is partnering with the Microsoft Health Next Enable team to gather images of people with ALS looking at their computer so that AI models can be trained inclusively.

Participants will be asked a brief medical history questionnaire and will be prompted through an app to submit images of them using their computer. An estimated 5 TB of anonymized data will be collected by Team Gleason and shared with researchers in data science collectives like Kaggle and GitHub.

"ALS progression can be as diverse as the individuals themselves," explained Blair Casey, Team Gleason's Chief Impact Officer. "So accessing computers and communication devices should not be a one size fits all," Casey added. "We will capture as much information as possible from 100 people living with ALS, so we can develop tools for all to effectively use."

More can be found at teamgleason.org/projectinsight

Media Contact:
Clare Durrett
Phone: 504.450.4677
Email: Clare@TeamGleason.org

Related Images

steve-gleason-uses-eye-gaze-to-lead.png
Steve Gleason uses eye gaze to lead
Steve Gleason's Team Gleason partners with Microsoft on Project Insight

Related Links

Shrinking the 'data desert': Inside efforts to make AI systems more inclusive of people with disabilities

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/team-gleason-partners-with-microsoft-on-eye-gaze-data-collection-301150644.html

SOURCE Team Gleason

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 238.80
1.79 %
Alcon 57.14
1.75 %
Geberit 553.20
1.50 %
Swiss Re 71.48
1.39 %
Givaudan 4’042.00
1.38 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.20
0.12 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
0.00 %
The Swatch Grp 219.60
-0.09 %
Roche Hldg G 320.40
-0.12 %
Novartis 80.43
-0.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
12.10.20
Conflicting Scenarios for Growth
12.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unseren neuen Single BRCs
12.10.20
SMI noch mit angezogener Handbremse unterwegs
12.10.20
Nun wird es ernst
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
09.10.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

China stemmt sich gegen Yuan-Aufwertung
Ankündigung am Dienstag: Diese neuen iPhones wird Apple wohl vorstellen
Apple-Aktie dennoch fester: 5G-iPhones könnten wohl Probleme in Grossbritannien bekommen
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Daimler und Swiss Re arbeiten im Versicherungsgeschäft zusammen - Aktien in Grün
Landis+Gyr-Aktie bricht ein: Verlust im ersten Halbjahr
US-Senator will Börsengang von Alibaba-Tochter Ant Financial verzögern
Tesla-Aktie in Grün: Zeitplan für die Genehmigung der deutschen Tesla-Fabrik offen
AstraZeneca-Aktie freundlich: AstraZeneca erhält 486 Millionen Dollar für Corona-Bekämpfung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst deutlich im Plus -- SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten zu Beginn der neuen Woche zulegen. Die US-Börsen starteten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Montag überwiegend bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB