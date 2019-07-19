Team Fastrax™ Performance at Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series

LOUDON, N.H., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting on Friday, July 19, 2019, there will be a weekend packed with exciting on-track action: All Star Shootout, United Site Services 70, Eastern Propane & Oil 100, and Roxor 200 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. On Sunday, July 21, the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 race, a NASCAR Cup Series, will feature a performance by Team Fastrax™.

Team Fastrax™ will perform their popular flag demonstration jump before the start of the race. The skydivers will jump in with their 2,000 sq. ft. American Flag. It is a remarkable sight.

"We are honored to be performing during such an impressive weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway," commented John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™. "The Foxwoods Casino 301 race is a very competitive one, and it's sure to be exciting."

According to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, this year's Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 race weekend has many activities throughout the weekend including a live auction and driver appearances. Entertainment includes the Dusty Gray Band, Dirty Deeds AC/DC Tribute Band, and Love And Theft.

For more information on the race or to purchase tickets visit the New Hampshire Motor Speedway website.

Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a local fallen hero. They may be gone but are not forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated to Army Staff Sgt. Brandon R. Pepper. For more information on Army Staff Sgt. Brandon R. Pepper, visit the Honor the Fallen website.

ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™

Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as product promotion.

ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®

SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.

SOURCE Team Fastrax