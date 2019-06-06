Team DPF at Ride the Rockies Demonstrates the Power of Living Well with Parkinson's

Colorado, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From June 9 to June 15, the extraordinary Ride the Rockies will celebrate its 34th year. It's always an inspiring and amazing event that shows the endurance of men and women of all abilities on an epic 445-mile adventure with a 28,000-foot climb.

Team DPF representing the Davis Phinney Foundation with headquarters in Louisville, Colo. will be once again representing strong at Ride the Rockies. Since 2012, Davis Phinney's Ride The Rockies team has raised over $625,000 to support innovative programs, advocacy and education in the Parkinson's community.

"Last year (2018) was my first year as a participant," says Kevin Schmid, a Montana resident living with Parkinson's Disease who is part of Team DPF and riding the Ride the Rockies this year. "The whole week was amazing! We came together as a team. Everyone cheered each other on and pushed us through it."

The Denver Post Ride The Rockies route for the 2019 ride will take place over seven days from Sunday, June 9 to Saturday, June 15. More than 2,000 cyclists from across the country, chosen through a lottery registration, will be treated to the majestic views and challenging terrain of some of the best miles Colorado has to offer to the cycling community. The 2019 Tour showcases the communities of Crested Butte, Gunnison, Buena Vista, Snowmass, Carbondale, Hotchkiss and Mt. Crested Butte.

People with Parkinson's and those who support them will be an inspiring feature of this storied ride.

"Every Victory Counts" is a free resource from the Davis Phinney Foundation. The Davis Phinney Foundation is dedicated to helping people with Parkinson's and their supporters live their best lives. We know that exercise and physical activity are critical to helping people

"To me, 'Every Victory Counts' means setting goals, large and small, and making them happen," Schmid says. "The 'impossible' are what make victories happen."

The Davis Phinney Foundation was founded by Olympic cyclist Davis Phinney in 2004 to help people with Parkinson's live well today. The organization's focus is to provide programs and resources that offer inspiration, information and tools that enable people living with Parkinson's to take action that can immediately improve their quality of life. Parkinson's is the No. 2 neurodegenerative disease – second to Alzheimer's – and affects over 1 million people in the United States. The Foundation's work impacts hundreds of thousands of individuals and families each year.

Team DPF is the grassroots fundraising community that supports the Davis Phinney Foundation through participation in a wide range of athletic and community-based events. With a focus on fun, personal empowerment and fundraising for Parkinson's, Team DPF welcomes all ages and abilities. With roots in cycling, Team DPF also extends to runners, climbers, swimmers, hikers, community events and more. Team DPF is sponsored by: Primal, AltRed, SCRATCH Labs, BOCO Gear, The Sufferfest, Baker Insurance and Boulder Neurological and Spine Associates.

