23.02.2021 04:11:00

Team Building Asia Launches Growth Academy Asia, a New Tech-Led Learning Venture

HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new L&D kid on the block, and it's not your average training or coaching consultancy. Growth Academy Asia (GAA) will be disrupting the industry of classroom-style corporate training by bringing a cutting-edge technology-driven approach to L&D. Principally, the learning initiatives will be brought to life by their partnership with Jenson8, using the Apollo Virtual Reality (VR) applications such as D&I and leadership. Their other platforms facilitate other HR management aspects like onboarding and team effectiveness.

The VR cloud-based training platform is more exciting and engaging than any two-dimensional program. Jenson8 has scientifically identified how to uncover participant's true behaviours that aren't noticeable in a classroom, corporate training, assessment, and leadership development programs. The platform supports assessment, leadership, and other L&D elements.

Jenson8 has a series of applications that can be paired with organisation's unique content. Jena Davidson, founder and CEO of Jenson8, is thrilled to be partnering up with the new HR learning venture. "It's exciting to have found our first partners in Hong Kong and I'm looking forward to creating VR real-life remote impacts beyond physical barriers," said Davidson.

In all, the GAA tools and training workshops will enable organisations to hire the most suitable talents, onboard and train them well, and continually nurture them throughout their employment. As the GAA corporate training sessions will be technology-driven, they will be able to rapidly deploy the programs nearly anywhere so even remote offices and full organisations can profit.

Stuart Harris is co-founding GAA based on his 20+ year experience in training and team building. "As global teams became remote, there was a significant decrease in workplace happiness and engagement. The way we train today's workforce is outdated. People are not engaged and training impact is not correctly measured. Until now," said Harris. David Simpson, co-founder of GAA, added, "A lot of organisations we work with know that it's necessary to invest in their employees' learning experience. We realised our clients find it difficult to go beyond classroom-style training. With this data-driven approach we hope to help them adopt a growth mindset."

The founders – also founders of the successful Team Building Asia, an 18-year-old Hong Kong-based events company – are launching the venture end of this month with an immersive virtual reality experience on the 4th of March. Join the event here.

About GAA 
About Jenson8 

Contact:
Stuart Harris
hello@growthacademyasia.com
+852 3500 3920

SOURCE Team Building Asia

