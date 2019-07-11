TeacherLists To Join Leaders in School Communication at the 2019 National School Public Relations Association National Seminar

WRENTHAM, Mass., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeacherLists, the only end-to-end digital solution for school supply lists, today announced its participation in the National School Public Relations Association National Seminar. The NSPRA is the leader in school communication and this annual conference brings together school public relations professionals from all across the country to explore stories of successes, discuss common challenges, and share lessons learned on issues and opportunities facing schools today.

This three-day event will be held on July 14-17, 2019, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. TeacherLists is excited to not only be available to share best practices and stories in the exhibit hall, but also to lead a panel discussion on Tuesday, July 16, from 1 – 2 p.m.

TeacherLists has grown tremendously, since it started in 2012 because it's free, easy to use, and breaks the dreaded supply list shopping task into three simple steps for parents: find, buy, and receive. Parents can easily search for their child's exact classroom list online and then just as easily select which retailer they would prefer to purchase the supplies from. This tech-savvy way of tackling school supply list shopping is making back-to-school much less cumbersome for parents and schools.

Charles Field, CEO of TeacherLists, and John Driscoll, president of TeacherLists and founder of School Family Media, will join Tracy Jentz, Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator for Grand Forks Public Schools, for a Corporate Showcase discussion on Leveraging the Back-to-School Time to Connect With Your Parents and Build Family Engagement. The discussion will focus on how efficient communication during back-to-school can be a great way to kick off your school marketing plan, winning over parents with ease and efficiency during your initial interactions with them. The speakers will discuss how the supply list process can be the perfect way to connect and engage parents positively right from the start and set the tone for the entire school year.

"TeacherLists is excited to participate in the NSPRA National Seminar. We appreciate the vital role school communication plays relative to parent engagement and student success, and recognize the unique challenges school public relations professionals are faced with every day. We look forward to the opportunity for collaboration and to supporting the important work they do for school communities nationwide," says Driscoll.

Throughout the conference, the TeacherLists team will also be available to answer questions and give demonstrations in the expo area at booth 18.

Check the NSPRA site for more information on conference sessions and speakers.

About the NSPRA

The National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) is a national organization devoted to building community understanding and support for schools. Since 1935, NSPRA has been providing school communication training and services to school leaders throughout the United States, Canada, and the U.S. Dependent Schools worldwide. For more information visit https://www.nspra.org.

About TeacherLists

TeacherLists is the smarter way to manage, find, and share school supply lists for teachers and parents, free of charge. After uploading a school supply list once, educators can easily update and link the list to a school or personal website. TeacherLists provides parents the freedom of accessing and finding the most updated school supply lists, 24-7. For more information about TeacherLists, visit https://www.teacherlists.com/

