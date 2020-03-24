24.03.2020 16:38:00

TE Connectivity enables high speed signals with new STRADA Whisper Cable Receptacle

System architects can now design for next-generation data rates

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in innovative connectivity solutions for high-speed computing and networking applications, today announced the launch of its new STRADA Whisper cable receptacles, which can allow engineers to start designing for up to 112G PAM-4 data rates in servers, switches and routers. These cable receptacles incorporate STRADA Whisper connectors on one end and connect to a variety of other high speed solutions on the other, including backplane, mid-board or input/output (I/O) products, bypassing the printed circuit board (PCB) and minimizing insertion loss and crosstalk.

TE's STRADA Whisper cable receptacles are useful for maintaining optimized signal integrity at high frequencies. The cabled receptacles can also save space on the PCB, which can be essential for dense equipment designs. The STRADA Whisper cable receptacle may be compatible with a variety of TE's  backplane, mid-board and I/O products including small form-factor pluggable (SFP), quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP), quad small form-factor pluggable double density (QSFP-DD), Sliver, and octal small form-factor pluggable (OSFP) connectors (and custom cable assemblies are available upon request), giving system architects flexibility to create the advanced communications equipment their customers demand.

"At TE, we strive to be among the first to deliver next-generation data rates in our connectors and cable assemblies," said Dean Harmon, product manager at TE Connectivity's data and devices business unit. "Our STRADA Whisper cable receptacles can optimize signal integrity at high frequencies to facilitate the design of our customer's next-generation data center equipment."

To learn more about TE's STRADA Whisper cable receptacles, click here.

About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

Sliver, STRADA Whisper, TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks owned or licensed by the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies. Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1135720/STRADA_Whisper_cable.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/486363/TE_Connectivity_Logo.jpg


