|
12.02.2021 21:13:00
TDS and UScellular to release fourth quarter operating results and host conference call on Feb. 19, 2021
CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will be webcasting their fourth quarter operating results conference call on Feb. 19, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. central time.
The companies will release their financial results on Feb. 18, 2021 after market close.
To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of September 30, 2020.
For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-uscellular-to-release-fourth-quarter-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-on-feb-19-2021-301227770.html
SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems and U.S. Cellular
Inside (Anzeige)
Erst 3 Wochen nach Amtsantritt von Joe Biden fand ein erstes Gespräch mit dem chinesischen Präsidenten Xi Jinping statt. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie klärt über die angesprochen brisanten Themen zwischen den beiden Grossmächten bei BX Swiss TV auf. Weiter erläutert er im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, warum China in den Portfolios vieler Anleger noch untergewichtet ist und ob dies einer Anpassung bedarf.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht fefster ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen relativ lethargisch -- DAX wenig verändert -- Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel an den asiatischen Börsen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor dem Wochenende leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex kam hingegen am Freitag kaum vom Fleck. Die Wall Street geht auf einen verhaltenenen Wochenausgang zu. In Asien gab es aufgrund von Feiertagen am Freitag wenig Bewegung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}