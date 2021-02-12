SMI 10’887 0.3%  SPI 13’576 0.2%  Dow 31’402 -0.1%  DAX 14’050 0.1%  Euro 1.0807 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’696 0.7%  Gold 1’818 -0.5%  Bitcoin 42’284 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8920 0.2%  Öl 62.6 2.9% 

12.02.2021 21:13:00

TDS and UScellular to release fourth quarter operating results and host conference call on Feb. 19, 2021

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will be webcasting their fourth quarter operating results conference call on Feb. 19, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The companies will release their financial results on Feb. 18, 2021 after market close.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS   
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of September 30, 2020.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com 
UScellular: www.uscellular.com 
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com 
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-uscellular-to-release-fourth-quarter-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-on-feb-19-2021-301227770.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems and U.S. Cellular

