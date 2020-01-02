02.01.2020 17:15:00

TDS and U.S. Cellular to present at Citi Global TMT West Conference

CHICAGO, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS] and United States Cellular Corporation [NYSE: USM] are presenting on January 7, 2020 at the Citi Global TMT West Conference at 2:00 p.m. PST (4:00 p.m. CST). Kenneth R. Meyers, President and CEO – U.S. Cellular and Jane W. McCahon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations – TDS will attend.

To listen to all presentations, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,400 people as of September 30, 2019.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com  

U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com  

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-us-cellular-to-present-at-citi-global-tmt-west-conference-300980518.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and United States Cellular Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
Cancom – vor dem Ausbruch?
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Darum sieht Goldman Sachs in 2020 einen "Baby-Bärenmarkt" bei Anleihen
Wall Street-Experte optimistisch für 2020
Ehemaliger Uber-CEO trennt sich von all seinen Uber-Aktien
ams veröffentlicht finale Andienungsquote der OSRAM-Aktien
DAX im Plus -- Dow Jones mit neuem Rekord -- SMI pausiert feiertagsbedingt -- Chinas Börsen schliessen in Grün
Rohstoffe im Dezember 2019: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
4. Quartal 2019: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
So starten Bitcoin & Co. ins Jahr 2020
Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co: Das sind die Tops & Flops der Rohstoffe im Jahr 2019

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

DAX im Plus -- Dow Jones mit neuem Rekord -- SMI pausiert feiertagsbedingt -- Chinas Börsen schließen in Grün
Der deutsche Leitindex notiert am ersten Handelstag des Jahres fester. Der heimische Markt bleibt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Die US-Börsen legen zu. Am Donnerstag ging es an den Börsen in China aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;