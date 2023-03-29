SMI 10'963 1.2%  SPI 14'339 1.2%  Dow 32'718 1.0%  DAX 15'329 1.2%  Euro 0.9963 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'231 1.5%  Gold 1'964 -0.5%  Bitcoin 26'096 4.0%  Dollar 0.9187 -0.2%  Öl 78.1 -1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Warum die Bankenkrise einige unschöne Wahrheiten über die Schweiz offenbart
Mit Hebelprodukten an der Börse partizipieren: Mini-Futures
Personalwechsel bei der Edmond de Rothschild Group - Ariane de Rothschild wird neue CEO
Ökonom gibt Ausblick: So könnte die Bankenkrise am Markt noch weiter eskalieren
Kein "Müll" mehr: Moody's stuft Rating für Anleihen von Tesla hoch
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

30.03.2023 01:24:00

TDIndustries Named Top Construction Company for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Excellence by Associated Builders and Contractors

DALLAS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDIndustries (TD), a premier facilities service and mechanical construction firm, announced today that it received a National Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Excellence Award from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), which was presented at the 33rd annual Excellence in Construction® Awards at ABC Convention 2023 in Orlando, Florida, on March 16.

(PRNewsfoto/TDIndustries)

"At TDIndustries, we celebrate the power of individual differences and value the unique perspectives of our employee-owners," said Chief People Officer Steve Cunningham. "Inclusivity is woven into our organization's core values. I am grateful to the many individuals who devoted time and energy to advance initiatives that diversify our workforce and create a productive environment for our team members to learn and grow professionally. Their hard work made this award possible."

The National Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Excellence (IDE) Awards recognize ABC members that display exemplary IDE leadership in their company, workforce, supply chain and community with best-in-class recruitment policies, retention practices and training and mentoring programs. TDIndustries won in the Subcontractor category.

"Advancing inclusion, diversity and equity in construction the merit shop way benefits the entire industry," said 2023 National Chair of the ABC Board of Directors Milton Graugnard, executive vice president, Cajun Industries LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. "ABC is pleased to recognize organizations like TDIndustries that continually prioritize these valuable components to any vibrant culture. Congratulations to this industry and business leader for committing to creating an inclusive workplace, celebrating diverse ideas and perspectives and deploying strong IDE strategies to put the best talent on the field."

TDIndustries has a comprehensive program to support workforce diversity, equity and inclusion. This program includes innovative approaches to talent acquisition, education and training, employee-owner support networks, strategic minority-owned business partnerships and community outreach.

A panel of construction professionals reviewed submission responses and selected the winning companies that excelled in advancing inclusion, diversity and equity in the industry, workforce and community.

United Rentals Inc., the world's largest equipment rental company, is ABC's IDE program sponsor and supports ABC's IDE initiatives, including the IDE Summit and National Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Excellence Awards.   

To learn more about ABC's diversity programs, visit diversity.abc.org.

ABOUT TDINDUSTRIES
TDIndustries, Inc. is a premier facilities service and mechanical construction company, and since 1946 we have pursued excellence through servant leadership, technology and innovation. TD is well-positioned to meet customers' needs and exceed expectations on any project, regardless of size, complexity, or location, within budget and on time. For more information, visit TDIndustries.com or follow TDIndustries on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tdindustries-named-top-construction-company-for-inclusion-diversity-and-equity-excellence-by-associated-builders-and-contractors-301785288.html

SOURCE TDIndustries

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Das perfekte Basisinvestment

Mit mehr als 1'600 Aktien aus 23 Län­dern ist der MSCI World ein solides Basis­invest­ment. Worauf Sie bei der Auswahl achten müssen und die besten ETFs auf den MSCI World Index - hier erfahren Sie mehr!

Aktien aktuell: Arista Networks, BE Semiconductor, Hershey mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Arista Networks, BE Semiconductor, Hershey – Weiterhin erklärt François Blochwarum die drei Titel: Colgate Palmolive, UnitedHelath Group & Zurich Insurance das Musterportfolio verlassen mussten.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Arista Networks, BE Semiconductor, Hershey mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

29.03.23 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
29.03.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
29.03.23 Marktüberblick: Infineon hebt Prognosen an
29.03.23 Börse Aktuell – Anleger trauen dem Braten nicht
29.03.23 SMI setzt Erholung fort
28.03.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Geberit, Helvetia Versicherungen, Swisscom
28.03.23 Aktien aktuell: Arista Networks, BE Semiconductor, Hershey mit François Bloch
23.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'391.70 19.58 BQSSMU
Short 11'623.20 13.88 I1SSMU
Short 12'064.92 8.84 C0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'963.31 29.03.2023 17:30:58
Long 10'536.11 19.94 VWSSMU
Long 10'274.33 13.54 AOSSMU
Long 9'840.41 8.84 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktien und Swiss Re-Aktien legen zu: Swiss-Re-VRP Ermotti tritt zurück - Ernennung zum UBS-CEO
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Mittwochvormittag
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
Erholung hält an: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI zum Handelsschluss klar im Plus -- DAX letztlich über 15'300 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Nestlé muss Bankbeziehungen nach Credit Suisse-Zusammenbruch neu arrangieren - Nestlé-Aktie im Plus
LEONI-Aktie fällt um über 80 Prozent: LEONI soll nach Kapitalschnitt von der Börse genommen werden
Credit Suisse-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse-Verantwortliche kämpfen wohl um Grosskunden - CS mit neuen Steuerhinterziehungs-Vorwürfen in USA konfrontiert
Accelleron Industries-Aktie dennoch leichter: Accelleron macht 2022 mehr Umsatz
Ökonom gibt Ausblick: So könnte die Bankenkrise am Markt noch weiter eskalieren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.