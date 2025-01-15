TDCX Singapore reinforces data privacy commitment with Data Protection Trustmark Certification

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’934 1.3%  SPI 15’908 1.2%  Dow 43’153 -0.2%  DAX 20’655 0.4%  Euro 0.9385 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’107 1.5%  Gold 2’715 0.7%  Bitcoin 90’748 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9109 -0.2%  Öl 81.4 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Geberit3017040Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Galderma133539272Idorsia36346343
Top News
Bleibt die Stärke der Magnificent 7? - Prognosen für NVIDIA-Aktie und Co. in 2025
Elon Musk und Donald Trump reihen sich in lange Tradition ein - immer wieder Unternehmer an der Spitze der US-Politik
Chewy-Aktie vor "beast mode": Mizuho-Analyst zuversichtlich für Chewy
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: US-Tech Aktien springen an - Zalando im Upgrade-Zyklus
KI-Investments: Fünf Aktien mit Potenzial, NVIDIA zu überholen
Suche...

TDC a Aktie [Valor: 113647037 / ISIN: US87190U1007]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.01.2025 02:14:54

TDCX Singapore reinforces data privacy commitment with Data Protection Trustmark Certification


EQS Newswire / 15/01/2025 / 02:14 CET/CEST

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2025 - TDCX Singapore, an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, has obtained the Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM) awarded by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), a statutory board under the Singapore Ministry of Digital Development and Information. This certification serves as a badge of trust, underscoring the company's dedication to data privacy initiatives and commitment to building customer confidence.

Ms. Angie Tay, Group Chief Operating Officer and EVP, said, "Protecting user information requires a well-rounded and proactive approach to data management and ongoing vigilance. The DPTM certification demonstrates our commitment to ensuring data security and maintaining our client's trust.

"In the last three years, TDCX has undergone rigorous assessments to become an IMDA-certified trusted digital identity provider. This includes appointing independent auditors to conduct thorough reviews and assessments on our Information Security (InfoSec) and data protection frameworks."

The DPTM is a voluntary, enterprise-wide certification that acknowledges organizations committed to responsible data protection practices. TDCX Singapore has implemented robust measures to safeguard user data and has achieved the following:

  • ISO 27001:2022: This certification for Information Security Management Systems provides comprehensive guidance for businesses of all sizes and industries on establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving their information security management systems.
  • SOC 2 Type 2: A robust security framework that outlines how organizations should safeguard customer data, protecting it from unauthorized access, security incidents, and other vulnerabilities.
  • Singapore Cyber Trust Mark: A recognition for organizations that have proven the implementation of strong cybersecurity policies and processes that are appropriate for their cybersecurity risk profile.

TDCX Singapore's IT team regularly collaborates with external consultants to seek advice on the most recent trends and insights in InfoSec, as well as guidance on effective implementation. Additionally, the team works closely with the learning and development team to provide annual training programs to ensure that all employees are up to date on the most recent InfoSec and data protection policies.

TDCX Singapore's DPTM certification adds to TDCX's commitment to upholding other global data practices, including the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR).

Hashtag: #CX #Outsourcing #BPO

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence, and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, travel and hospitality, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX's expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region's growth potential.

TDCX's commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities, and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 19,000 employees across 34 campuses globally, specifically in Brazil, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mainland China, Philippines, Türkiye, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

225647
News Source: TDCX

15/01/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2067751&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu TDCX Incorporation (A) American Depositary Share Repr Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TDCX Incorporation (A) American Depositary Share Repr Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über eine Auswahl an Aktien, welche von einer künstlichen Intelligenz prognostiziert wurden. Diese Titel sind laut KI optimal für ein langfristiges Buy and Hold Portfolio.
Welche Meinung haben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz vom Portfolio und halten diese Titel langfristig stand? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16.01.25 KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
16.01.25 Julius Bär: 12.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ABB Ltd, Holcim Ltd, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
16.01.25 Video: Strukturierte Produkte - was macht sie so besonders?
16.01.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktien – Günstiges Umfeld/adidas – Der Konkurrenz enteilt
16.01.25 SMI greift wieder an
16.01.25 Marktüberblick: Zalando erfreut mit Eckdaten
15.01.25 Five Macro Factors to Monitor in 2025
14.01.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Roche, Sika, UBS
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’344.00 19.95 S2S3UU
Short 12’640.76 13.27 Y4SSMU
Short 13’061.42 8.99 U35BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’934.17 16.01.2025 17:30:00
Long 11’371.88 19.30 B7TSPU
Long 11’102.32 13.49 SSRM3U
Long 10’643.02 8.86 SSOMLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Shell am 10.01.2025

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Idorsia-Aktie legt zu: Idorsia verzichtet auf Lizenz- und Meilensteinzahlungen für Santheras DMD-Mittel
ARYZTA-Aktie steigt deutlich: ARYZTA übertrifft Mittelfristziele schneller als erwartet
Stellar: Steigt der Preis auf über 1 US Dollar?
Santhera-Aktie im Plus: Santhera startet Agamree-Markteinführung in Grossbritannien
Wall Street Pepe: Was man über den neuen Meme Coin wissen muss
Tesla Aktie News: Tesla büsst am Nachmittag ein
SMI geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekord im Plus -- Wall Street letztlich in Rot -- Börsen in Fernost am Donnerstag fester
Geberit hält 2024 Umsatz stabil auf Vorjahresniveau - Geberit-Aktie unter Druck
Richemont-Analyse: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die Richemont-Aktie
Partners Group to invest in green flexibility, a developer of large-scale battery storage systems in Germany

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten