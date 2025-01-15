TDCX Singapore reinforces data privacy commitment with Data Protection Trustmark Certification



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2025 - TDCX Singapore, an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, has obtained the Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM) awarded by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), a statutory board under the Singapore Ministry of Digital Development and Information. This certification serves as a badge of trust, underscoring the company's dedication to data privacy initiatives and commitment to building customer confidence.



Ms. Angie Tay, Group Chief Operating Officer and EVP, said, "Protecting user information requires a well-rounded and proactive approach to data management and ongoing vigilance. The DPTM certification demonstrates our commitment to ensuring data security and maintaining our client's trust.



"In the last three years, TDCX has undergone rigorous assessments to become an IMDA-certified trusted digital identity provider. This includes appointing independent auditors to conduct thorough reviews and assessments on our Information Security (InfoSec) and data protection frameworks."



The DPTM is a voluntary, enterprise-wide certification that acknowledges organizations committed to responsible data protection practices. TDCX Singapore has implemented robust measures to safeguard user data and has achieved the following:





ISO 27001:2022: This certification for Information Security Management Systems provides comprehensive guidance for businesses of all sizes and industries on establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving their information security management systems.

SOC 2 Type 2: A robust security framework that outlines how organizations should safeguard customer data, protecting it from unauthorized access, security incidents, and other vulnerabilities.

Singapore Cyber Trust Mark: A recognition for organizations that have proven the implementation of strong cybersecurity policies and processes that are appropriate for their cybersecurity risk profile.

TDCX Singapore's IT team regularly collaborates with external consultants to seek advice on the most recent trends and insights in InfoSec, as well as guidance on effective implementation. Additionally, the team works closely with the learning and development team to provide annual training programs to ensure that all employees are up to date on the most recent InfoSec and data protection policies.TDCX Singapore's DPTM certification adds to TDCX's commitment to upholding other global data practices, including the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR).Hashtag: #CX #Outsourcing #BPO

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.



TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence, and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, travel and hospitality, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX's expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region's growth potential.



TDCX's commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities, and the environment.



TDCX employs more than 19,000 employees across 34 campuses globally, specifically in Brazil, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mainland China, Philippines, Türkiye, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.



