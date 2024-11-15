Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
TDC a Aktie [Valor: 113647037 / ISIN: US87190U1007]
15.11.2024 02:00:00

TDCX Recognized by Financial Times as one of the Best Employers in Asia-Pacific 2025


EQS Newswire / 15/11/2024 / 02:00 CET/CEST

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 November 2024 - TDCX, an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, has been honored by the Financial Times (FT) as one of the Best Employers in Asia-Pacific (APAC) 2025. This inaugural award, conducted in partnership with Statista, recognizes TDCX's commitment to creating an exceptional work environment for its employees.

564090-FT-Employers-APAC-2025-Me.png

TDCX's strong workplace practices have received various industry recognition, with more than 550 awards to-date. Some of these include the Great Place To Work® certification and the Employee Experience Award (EXA) from Human Resources Online.

Ms. Angie Tay, Group Chief Operating Officer and EVP, said, "Employee engagement has always been a key thrust in our operations at TDCX. We firmly believe in creating a positive, uplifting and welcoming culture where people feel at home and motivated to do their best every day. This award from the Financial Times award reaffirms our commitment to fostering a deeply engaging employee culture that is characterized by open communication and structured career development pathways. My heartfelt thanks go to all our TDCX colleagues for their trust and support as we continue to drive new breakthroughs for employees."

TDCX prioritizes employee well-being, professional growth, and career development in its employee value proposition. Some of the range of initiatives offered by TDCX include mentoring sessions, leadership development, and career coaching.

The company's early investments in technology have also enabled it to create an empowering and productive culture. An example is TDCX's proprietary, AI-powered FLASH suite. Through the human capital and experience management suite, TDCX has ongoing insights on employee sentiment, enabling it to better understand and address the needs of employees.

These initiatives have contributed to TDCX enjoying high employee engagement levels. The company achieved scores above 75 per cent in its internal employee sentiment survey, known as FLASH Pulse, among its APAC employees over the last two years.

The selection process for the Best Employers in Asia-Pacific 2025 involved surveying company employees who were asked if they would recommend their company to others and to rate it based on various criteria, including salary, talent development, and working conditions. The evaluation process consists of two stages: first, FT readers nominate companies for inclusion, which are then reviewed for eligibility. In the second stage, employees from nominated companies complete an independent survey, rating their own and other companies based on their experiences.

For more information about TDCX's recognition and to access the full list of Best Employers in Asia-Pacific 2025, please visit Financial Times.

Hashtag: #tdcx

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence, and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, travel and hospitality, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX's expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region's growth potential.

TDCX's commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities, and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 17,800 employees across 30 campuses globally, specifically in Brazil, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mainland China, Philippines, Türkiye, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

225647
News Source: TDCX

15/11/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
