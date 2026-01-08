SYNNEX Aktie 1676033 / US87162W1009
08.01.2026 14:03:15
TD SYNNEX Q4 Results Climb, Beat Market; Issues Q1 Outlook
(RTTNews) - TD SYNNEX Corp. (SNX), while reporting higher earnings and revenues in its fourth quarter above market estimates, on Thursday issued first-quarter outlook.
Further, the distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share. The dividend is payable on January 30, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 16.
In the pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 1.4 percent to trade at $152.97.
Looking ahead for the first quarter, the company projects net income of $166 million to $206 million and earnings per share of $2.05 to $2.55. Adjusted net income would be in the range of $243 million to $283 million or $3.00 to $3.50 per share.
The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $3.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company projects revenues of $15.1 billion to $15.9 billion, while the Street estimates revenues of $15.47 billion for the quarter.
Adjusted gross billings are projected to be between $22.7 billion and $23.7 billion.
In the fourth quarter, TD SYNNEX's net income climbed 27.5 percent to $248 million from last year's $195 million. Earnings per share improved 32.8 percent to $3.04 from $2.29 a year ago.
Adjusted net income was $313 million or $3.83 per share, compared to $263 million or $ 3.09 per share a year earlier.
Analysts projected earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter.
Revenue was $17.38 billion, up 9.7 percent from $15.85 billion last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 7.5 percent, driven by growth in both Advanced Solutions and Endpoint Solutions portfolios.
The Street expected revenues of $16.95 billion.
Gross billings were $24.33 billion, up 14.7 percent from $21.21 billion a year ago.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
