TD Bank Group Comments on Expected Impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.'s Decision to Eliminate Online Trading Commissions

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD") comments on the announcement earlier today that TD Ameritrade will eliminate commissions for online exchange-listed stock, ETF (U.S. and Canadian) and option trades.

TD expects the impact to TD Ameritrade's fiscal 2020 earnings to have a proportional effect on TD's reported equity in net income of an investment in TD Ameritrade for fiscal 2020, which will be reported under International Financial Reporting Standards. TD Ameritrade has indicated that it will provide more information about its fiscal 2020 plan when it releases its fourth quarter earnings on October 21, 2019.

