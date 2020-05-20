TD Bank Announces Redemption of 2.692% Medium Term Notes (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC))

TORONTO, May 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD Bank Group" or "TD") announced today that it intends to exercise its right to redeem on June 24, 2020 (the "Redemption Date"), all of its outstanding $1.5 billion 2.692% medium term notes due June 24, 2025 (non-viability contingent capital (NVCC)) constituting subordinated indebtedness of TD (the "Subordinated Notes"), at a redemption price of 100 per cent of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

Notice will be delivered to the holders of the Subordinated Notes in accordance with the terms thereof. Interest on the Subordinated Notes will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date. Subordinated Notes redeemed by the Bank will be cancelled and will not be reissued.

About TD Bank Group

