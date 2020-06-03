TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, June 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Bruce Cooper, SVP, TD Bank. CEO, TD Asset Management, along with members of his team, joined Robert Peterman, Vice President Global Business Development, TMX Group to celebrate the launch of five new ETFs (TSX:TGGR / TSX:TULV / TSX:TCLV / TSX:TINF / TSX:TUED) and open the market.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of ETFs in Canada, TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) announced the addition of these five new TD Exchange-Traded Funds to its expanding solution suite. Taking advantage of an expertise in equity, infrastructure and quantitative investing, these actively managed funds are designed to deliver features that are truly distinctive in the marketplace. For more information on these TD ETFs, including the prospectus and ETF Facts, please visit www.TD.com/etfs



