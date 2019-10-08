TD Asset Management Inc. Announces Results of Unitholder Meeting for Certain Fund Mergers

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of the TD Mutual Funds and TD Managed Assets Program portfolios, today announced that with respect to the proposed mergers of TD Advantage Balanced Income Portfolio into TD Managed Income Portfolio and TD Advantage Balanced Portfolio into TD Managed Income & Moderate Growth Portfolio, quorum was not achieved to permit the special meetings of unitholders to be conducted and accordingly, the proposed mergers will not proceed.

For that reason, TDAM has decided to cap TD Advantage Balanced Income Portfolio and TD Advantage Balanced Portfolio to new purchases, including purchases made through Pre-Authorized Purchase Plans, on or about January 1, 2020.

TD Asian Growth Fund

Further to the press release TDAM issued on September 30th, 2019, as a result of the change to TD Asian Growth Fund's (the "Fund") fundamental investment objectives, Martin Currie Inc. will be removed as the Fund's sub-adviser and TDAM, as the Fund's portfolio adviser, will assume full portfolio management responsibility of the Fund, effective on or about February 3, 2020.

The Independent Review Committee of the Fund has reviewed the potential conflict of interest matter related to the change to the Fund's portfolio management and has provided TDAM with a positive recommendation after determining that this change, if implemented, would achieve a fair and reasonable result for the Fund.

As a result of this change, TDAM will be reducing the Fund's management fees as shown in the table below:









Series Current

Management

Fee New

Management

Fee Approximate

Effective Date of

Change Investor Series 2.25% 2.15% February 3, 2020 Advisor Series 2.25% 2.15%

Institutional Series 1.20% 1.10%

F-Series 1.25% 1.15%

D-Series 1.50% 1.40%



