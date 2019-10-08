08.10.2019 22:55:00

TD Asset Management Inc. Announces Results of Unitholder Meeting for Certain Fund Mergers

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of the TD Mutual Funds and TD Managed Assets Program portfolios, today announced that with respect to the proposed mergers of TD Advantage Balanced Income Portfolio into TD Managed Income Portfolio and TD Advantage Balanced Portfolio into TD Managed Income & Moderate Growth Portfolio, quorum was not achieved to permit the special meetings of unitholders to be conducted and accordingly, the proposed mergers will not proceed.

For that reason, TDAM has decided to cap TD Advantage Balanced Income Portfolio and TD Advantage Balanced Portfolio to new purchases, including purchases made through Pre-Authorized Purchase Plans, on or about January 1, 2020.

TD Asian Growth Fund

Further to the press release TDAM issued on September 30th, 2019, as a result of the change to TD Asian Growth Fund's (the "Fund") fundamental investment objectives, Martin Currie Inc. will be removed as the Fund's sub-adviser and TDAM, as the Fund's portfolio adviser, will assume full portfolio management responsibility of the Fund, effective on or about February 3, 2020.

The Independent Review Committee of the Fund has reviewed the potential conflict of interest matter related to the change to the Fund's portfolio management and has provided TDAM with a positive recommendation after determining that this change, if implemented, would achieve a fair and reasonable result for the Fund.

As a result of this change, TDAM will be reducing the Fund's management fees as shown in the table below:





Series

Current
Management
Fee

New
Management
Fee

Approximate
Effective Date of
Change

Investor Series

2.25%

2.15%

February 3, 2020

Advisor Series

2.25%

2.15%


Institutional Series

1.20%

1.10%


F-Series

1.25%

1.15%


D-Series

1.50%

1.40%


 

TD Asset Management Inc.
TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $391 billion in assets as at June 30, 2019. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Mutual fund strategies and current holdings are subject to change.

TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and are available through authorized dealers.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:12
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16:00
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Ölpreise ohne klare Richtung
09:26
Vontobel: derimail - US-Tech Werte mit doppleter Renditechance
08:58
Zinsfantasien halten SMI in der Spur
07.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sunrise Communications Group AG
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple Card: In Zukunft überall erhältlich
Experte zum Ende des Bullenmarktes: Anleger müssen ihre Strategie jetzt dringend prüfen
ABB-Aktien finden nicht aus dem Tief
Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Japans Börse letztlich schwächer
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Sunrise erhält für UPC-Deal Rückendeckung von Ethos
ARYZTA-Aktie büsst ein: ARYZTA kommt organisch 2018/19 nicht vom Fleck
Novartis-Tochter AveXis stellt positive Studiendaten zu Zolgensma vor - Novartis-Aktie legt zu
Autoneum-Aktien nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung und Absetzung des CEO markant tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
Die Sorge vor einem neu aufflammenden Handelskonflikt belastete die US-Börsen. Auch am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich die Anleger anfällig für politische Störfeuer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte klare Abschläge. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten herrschte am Dienstag gute Stimmung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB