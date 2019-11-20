TD Asset Management Inc. Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions for TD ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) today announced the estimated 2019 reinvested distributions for TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs"). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs.

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019, will receive the actual 2019 reinvested distributions which may vary from the estimated amounts disclosed below. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2019, will be reported in late December or early 2020. The tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported in early 2020.

Cash distributions will be reported separately.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distribution are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated Annual

Reinvested

Distribution ($) TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB $0.00000 TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP $0.00000 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU $0.15107 TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU $0.00000 TD International Equity Index ETF TPE $0.09167 TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE $0.15107 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB $0.21745 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB $0.16333 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – $U.S. TUSB.U $0.12352 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF $0.08143 TD Systematic International Equity Low Volatility ETF TILV $0.00571 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED $0.04300 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC $0.00571

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and summary document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR) are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $389 billion in assets as at September 30, 2019. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management. TD Greystone Asset Management represents Greystone Managed Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystone Capital Management Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

