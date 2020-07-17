17.07.2020 00:45:00

TD Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 7 (NVCC)

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD Bank Group" or "TD") announced today that none of its 14 million Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 7 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Series 7 Shares") will be converted on July 31, 2020 into Non-Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series 8 (NVCC)  (the "Series 8 Shares") of TD. 

During the conversion period, which ran from July 2, 2020 to July 16, 2020, 119,697 Series 7 Shares were tendered for conversion into Series 8 Shares, which is less than the minimum 1,000,000 shares required to give effect to the conversion, as described in the prospectus supplement for the Series 7 Shares dated March 3, 2015. As a result, no Series 8 Shares will be issued on July 31, 2020 and holders of Series 7 Shares will retain their Series 7 Shares.

The Series 7 Shares are currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TD.PF.D. As previously announced on July 2, 2020, the dividend rate for the Series 7 Shares for the 5 year period from and including July 31, 2020 to but excluding July 31, 2025 will be 3.201%.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on April 30, 2020. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 501.40
2.96 %
Sika 197.40
0.89 %
Swisscom 500.00
0.68 %
Swiss Re 76.84
0.68 %
LafargeHolcim 44.21
0.52 %
Novartis 82.41
-0.75 %
Adecco Group 46.43
-0.92 %
Alcon 55.16
-2.48 %
The Swatch Grp 200.10
-3.71 %
CieFinRichemont 61.38
-4.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16.07.20
Vontobel: Callable BRC mit 45% Barriere auf Schweizer Titel
16.07.20
Steuert der SMI nun das Rekordhoch an?
16.07.20
Weekly-Hits: Rohstoffe – Erfolgreiche Titelverteidigung / Biotech-Branche – Corona und noch viel mehr
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
14.07.20
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO macht Boden gut
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
Moderna-Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung: Moderna meldet gute Ergebnisse nach ersten Tests von Corona-Impfstoff
Mehr Aktien oder raus aus dem Markt? Wie Banken das zweite Halbjahr angehen
UBS und Swiss Re bieten Versicherungsprodukt für Hypothekarkunden an - Aktien gefragt
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Starker Handelstag: Dow schliesst mit grünen Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Sitzung fester -- DAX geht knapp unter 13.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Autofusion: Aus Fiat Chrysler und Opel-Mutter PSA wird Stellantis
Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI mit leichtem Schluss -- DAX büsst ein -- Asiens Börsen enden schwächer
Richemont-Aktie abgestraft: Richemont mit Umsatzeinbruch von 47 Prozent

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI mit leichtem Schluss -- DAX büsst ein -- Asiens Börsen enden schwächer
Der US-Aktienmarkt schloss am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain. Die heimischen Märkte tendierten auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX notierte im Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Donnerstag im Minus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB