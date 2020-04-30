TD Ameritrade Named One of Fortune’s 2020 Best Workplaces

TD Ameritrade (Nasdaq: AMTD) has been named to FORTUNE©’s list of 2020 Best Large Workplaces in the Financial Services & Insurance industry. The report ranked TD Ameritrade among the top 30 (No. 28) financial services and insurance companies just as the firm is ramping up hiring efforts for over 800 entry-level roles in client services and retail trading at five of its corporate locations in Chicago; San Diego; Omaha, Neb.; Southlake, Texas; and St. Louis.

This ranking was based on a survey of 782,000 employees working in the financial services and insurance industry across the United States. Employees responded to 60 survey questions inquiring about how their organization creates a great place to work. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation was based on employees’ experiences of trust and their ability to reach their full potential at their organization.

According to the survey data, 87 percent of employees at TD Ameritrade say the firm is a great place to work, compared to an average of 59 percent at other U.S. companies. Over 90 percent of TD Ameritrade respondents also say they are proud to tell others where they work.

"It’s one thing to say ‘we have a great culture here’, but it speaks volumes to be ranked as a top company based on what our employees say about us,” said Chris Martin, managing director of Talent Acquisition, TD Ameritrade. "We are honored to be part of FORTUNE’s list of top employers and this designation serves as a way to show potential employees what it’s like to be a part of TD Ameritrade.”

Last month, TD Ameritrade transitioned to a nearly fully remote workforce for the health and safety of both employees and clients amid the coronavirus pandemic. Having modified its recruiting process to eliminate the need for in-person contact, TD Ameritrade is actively recruiting and interviewing via phone and video conference.

TD Ameritrade expects to hire a total of approximately 700 full-time client services trainees in Omaha, Southlake, Chicago and St. Louis, and over 100 entry-level institutional roles in San Diego and Southlake. Job seekers can find more information and apply at https://jobs.tdameritrade.com/.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to approximately 12 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.2 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing approximately 2 million daily average revenue trades per day for our clients, nearly one-third of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of nearly 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

