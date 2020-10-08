+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
08.10.2020 17:20:00

TCS Launches State-of-the-art Threat Management Centers Across the World to Protect Customers from Cyber Attacks

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced the launch of 10 new Threat Management Centers across the globe, that will focus on providing cyber security services to its enterprise customers.

Tata Consultancy Services.(PRNewsFoto/Tata Consultancy Services) (PRNewsfoto/Tata Consultancy Services)

In response to heightened cyber threat perceptions and the need to secure a larger surface area on account of remote working during the pandemic, progressive enterprises are investing in enhancing their cyber resilience and adopting next-generation security technologies. To stay close to its customers and keep their enterprises secure and cyber resilient, while meeting data– and cyber–sovereignty regulations, TCS has operationalized 10 new Threat Management Centers, at Bloomington – US, Manchester – UK, MadridSpain, as well as at major Indian cities, in the last four months. Further, TCS plans to open more such centers in other regions.

These centers will focus on providing cyber security solutions and services, including managed detection and response services, incident management and breach support, on-demand cyber vigilance services, digital forensics and regulatory compliance. They will offer comprehensive and integrated threat management services across IT, OT, IoT and cloud ecosystems, leveraging local expertise and partner ecosystems for seamless scalability of operations.

Dr Sundeep Oberoi, Global Head, Cyber Security Practice, TCS, said, "Large enterprises across the world are partnering with TCS to achieve a cyber resilient posture that will help them face increasingly sophisticated and targeted attacks. Our global network of Threat Management Centers will leverage cutting edge technologies and our Zero Trust framework to provide rapid and expert security services locally, bringing us closer to our customers, while ensuring compliance with data protection laws."

TCS offers a full suite of security services around areas such as cognitive threat management, identity, and access management, governance, risk and compliance, data privacy and protection, digital forensics and incident response, enterprise vulnerability management, cloud security, and IoT security services. Its Cyber Vigilance Platform offers 24x7x365 security information and event monitoring capabilities, with single-tenant, multi-tenant, and dedicated SOC models, leveraging several technology partnerships.

Additionally, TCS has developed a Zero Trust Framework for business resilience and agility as well as various tools, platforms and solutions including a consent management solution, cyber threat intelligence platform, live response tool, cyber drill platform, interactive vulnerability demonstrator and interactive vulnerability management tool, to address customers' security needs. With the rise in cyber risks occurring precisely at a time when enterprises are embarking on large scale digital transformation programs, customers are partnering with TCS to proactively embed cyber security elements in the design of their new transformational solutions.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) 
Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 453,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

