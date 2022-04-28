Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’056 0.0%  SPI 15’520 0.3%  Dow 33’453 0.5%  DAX 13’980 1.4%  Euro 1.0211 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’777 1.1%  Gold 1’886 0.0%  Bitcoin 38’357 0.9%  Dollar 0.9721 0.3%  Öl 106.6 1.4% 
1 Aktie gratis
TCS Group a Aktie [Valor: 22561069 / ISIN: US87238U2033]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.04.2022 18:07:31

TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of the sale of a 35.08% holding in the Company's ordinary shares

TCS Group a
2700.00 RUB 7.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of the sale of a 35.08% holding in the Company's ordinary shares

28-Apr-2022 / 19:07 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014

 

TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of the sale of a 35.08% holding in the Company's ordinary shares

 

Limassol, Cyprus - 28 April 2022. The Board of Directors of TCSGH Plc ("TCS Group", or the "Company"), the 100% shareholder of Tinkoff Bank, has today been informed that family trusts associated with its founder have, in a series of transactions, disposed of their entire interest in the Company. Interros, a leading Russian investment group with a diverse portfolio of assets including in banking, has acquired an interest in TCS Group, and consequently now holds approximately 35.08% of the outstanding shares in the Company.

 

TCS Group welcomes the new investment by Interros - a local partner with a proud history of acting as a responsible investor and custodian of assets in Russia. The Chairman of the Management Board of Tinkoff Bank, Stanislav Bliznyuk, commented: "We believe that this investment from Interros marks the start of a new phase in Tinkoff's history. Our new shareholder is clearly interested in the group's business performance, talented management team and unique DNA, which is based, first and foremost, on its "customer first" approach. Our management team remains committed to upholding Tinkoff's values, to the group's strategic business development initiatives, and to creating sustainable value for our shareholders."

 

Vladimir Potanin, President of Interros, commented: "As a long-term financial investor, Interros is committed to supporting Tinkoff in retaining its market leadership in Russia. We genuinely believe that, with Interros as a new shareholder in combination with the bank's best-in-class management team, Tinkoff will be able to further expand their product offering and take their customer service to the next level, thus creating substantial value for shareholders."

 

Tinkoff's founder, Oleg Tinkov, said: "I'm proud that, together with my team, I have managed to build the best bank in the country entirely from scratch. Everyone in the industry would agree that Tinkoff is now one of the best digital banks in the world. It is therefore the perfect time for me to retire and devote more of my time to looking after my health and my beloved family."

 

For enquiries:

 

Tinkoff PR Department


pr@tinkoff.ru
 

Tinkoff IR Department


ir@tinkoff.ru

 

 

About TCS Group

 

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more. 

 
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 158426
EQS News ID: 1339007

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1339007&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu TCS Group Holding PLC (A) (GDR)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TCS Group Holding PLC (A) (GDR)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

17:00 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
14:10 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.4% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Holcim Ltd
13:20 Uber wird verklagt
09:51 Marktüberblick: HelloFresh-Aktie springt nach Zahlen
08:35 SMI findet zurück in die Spur
05:43 Krypto Talk: Torsten Dennin – Twitter Übernahme – Auswirkungen auf Kryptos? | BX Swiss TV
26.04.22 Vontobel: derimail - Defensive Reverse Convertibles mit tiefem Bezugspreis
22.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.30% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’558.64 18.12 SMIR9U
Short 12’783.76 13.54 SMIUBU
Short 13’341.97 8.28 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 12’056.09 28.04.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’491.28 17.34 PSSMDU
Long 11’129.24 11.42 OSSM2U
Long 10’669.53 7.98 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse kommt nicht aus den roten Zahlen - Umbau der Geschäftsleitung
Molecular Partners-Aktie bricht um 36 Prozent ein: Partnerschaft mit Amgen zu Kandidat MP0310 beendet
Gegenbewegung: Wall Street beendet Hanel gespalten -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX rettet kleines Plus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Experte warnt vor Investment in Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Darum ist das Buffett-Papier aktuell kein Kauf
Straumann-Aktie legt stark zu: Starke Quartalsumsatzzahlen - Netto-Null-Ziel
Darum fällt der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Fünfjahrestief - leichte Schwäche zum Franken
Clariant-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Untersuchung der Abschlüsse 2020/21 abgeschlossen - provisorische Zahlen für 2021
Berichtssaison läuft: SMI schlussendlich leicht im Plus -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Meta überzeugt mit Umsatz- und Nutzerwachstum - Meta-Aktie zweistellig im Plus
Credit Suisse vor turbulenter Generalversammlung - schlägt nun die Stunde von aktivistischen Aktionären im europäischen Bankensektor?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit