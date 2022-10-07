TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)

TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD change



07-Oct-2022 / 20:46 MSK

Limassol, Cyprus 7 October 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group", the Company), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, today announces that Mr Sergey Arseniev, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Board with effect from 7 October, 2022. There are no matters requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13. For enquiries: PR Department pr@tinkoff.ru IR Department ir@tinkoff.ru About TCS Group TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.


