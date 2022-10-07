Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
TCS Group a Aktie [Valor: 22561069 / ISIN: US87238U2033]
07.10.2022 19:46:36

TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD change

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD change

07-Oct-2022 / 20:46 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD change

 

Limassol, Cyprus 7 October 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group", the Company), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, today announces that Mr Sergey Arseniev, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Board with effect from 7 October, 2022. There are no matters requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

 

For enquiries:

 

PR Department pr@tinkoff.ru

IR Department ir@tinkoff.ru

 

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 193309
EQS News ID: 1459581

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

