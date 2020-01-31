31.01.2020 15:17:00

TCPI Honors Grace Perez-Navarro at Annual Symposium

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tax Council Policy Institute (TCPI) announced today that Grace Perez-Navarro, Deputy Director of the OECD's Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, will be awarded the 2020 Pillar of Excellence Award in recognition of her substantial and meaningful contributions to the tax community and efforts to formulate sound tax policy. The award will be presented at TCPI's 21st Annual Tax Policy & Practice Symposium held February 13-14 in Washington, D.C.

"The Pillar of Excellence Award is given to deserving individuals who have demonstrated throughout their career a commitment to advancing sound tax law and policy, thereby helping further our mission at the TCPI," said Tim Raymond, Chair of TCPI's Board of Directors and General Tax Counsel – Downstream at Exxon Mobil Corporation. "Throughout her career, Grace has exhibited an open-door policy that encourages the type of stakeholder engagement that is critical to developing sound tax policies. Her commitment to open communication with all stakeholders is a best practice and should be commended, especially during this tumultuous period in which long-established global tax rules are being challenged and reconsidered."

Ms. Perez-Navarro is the eleventh recipient of this award, which honors individuals who play a key role in the formulation of tax policy and the discourse that moves it forward, while serving as a prominent fixture in the tax community at large.

"As a leading authority at the OECD, Grace has played an important role in many important tax projects, starting with transfer pricing, international tax cooperation, and most recently, BEPS," said Lynda K. Walker, Esq., Executive Director and General Counsel of TCPI. "Though Grace may be best known for her important work at the OECD in global tax policy, she started her distinguished career at the IRS Chief Counsel's Office in Houston, then serving as Special Counsel at the IRS Office of the Associate Chief Counsel, where she coordinated guidance on international tax issues while also overseeing international litigation, participating in treaty negotiations and the advancement of information exchange agreements. Her experience—both domestic and international—has afforded her a unique perspective and insight gained while working at the highest levels to advance and elevate the standards of international tax."

Qualifications for the Pillar of Excellence Award include playing a key role in developing tax policy and actively participating in opportunities to advance the knowledge and understanding of other tax professionals, business leaders and policy makers.

TCPI's 21st Annual Tax Policy & Practice Symposium, "Hindsight is 2020: What TCJA and Global Developments Tell Us about the Future of Tax," will bring together leading tax professionals and policymakers from government, academia and the private sector to consider how the U.S. tax system might evolve in response to internal and external forces. For more details, please visit www.tcpi.org.

About The Tax Council Policy Institute (TCPI)

TCPI is a non-profit, non-partisan, 501(c)(3) public policy research and educational organization. It was created to help bring about a better understanding of significant tax policies that impact businesses and the economy through careful study, thoughtful evaluation and open discussion. The annual Tax Policy & Practice Symposium is one of the programs utilized by TCPI to accomplish its mission.

Contact:

Debbie Siu, Tax Council Policy Institute


(202) 414-1503, dsiu@tcpi.org

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcpi-honors-grace-perez-navarro-at-annual-symposium-300996863.html

SOURCE Tax Council Policy Institute

